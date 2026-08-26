Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces its unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026 ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026"). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

"We are making solid progress in our Clear Blue 2.0 strategy as evidenced by our expectation for revenue growth in the second half of this year and improving operating leverage," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. "Our goal toward the back half of the year is to execute on our new and existing orders, along with strengthening our strategic partnerships to support potential revenue growth into 2027. This, combined with further cost reductions, is expected to provide us with further operating leverage and a short pathway to generating positive Adjusted EBITDA."

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026"):

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, new bookings were $1,794,802 compared to $1,505,256 in the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 19%.

Revenue was $1,000,477, a 12% decrease from $1,133,996 in the corresponding previous period.

Recurring revenue was $200,395, an 11% increase from $179,848 in the corresponding previous period.

Gross profit increased to $526,305 compared to $493,824 in the comparable period, a 7% increase. The gross margin percentage was significantly stronger at 53% compared to 44% in the corresponding period, reflecting higher-margin service revenue and efforts to improve profitability.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ($48,405) as compared to ($225,434) for the previous period, a 79% improvement from the comparative period of 2025. This is primarily the result of improved gross margin and reduced operating expenses.

Net income for the period was $23,374 compared to a net loss of $365,337 in the corresponding previous period. The quarter benefited from a $486,861 non-cash fair value gain on its public investment, a $40,057 gain on partial disposal of the same investment, and a $250,561 foreign exchange gain.

Working capital as at June 30, 2026, was $1,404,122 compared to $656,690 as at December 31, 2025, representing a significant improvement to help support growth goals.

The Company has started to see the benefits of its approximate $1.2 million operating expense reductions completed in fiscal 2025. Clear Blue has identified an additional approximately $700,000 of operating expense reductions and $250,000 of cash-related expense reductions, which are expected to begin taking effect in the third quarter of 2026 and onward.

With visibility on several purchase orders and deliveries, the Company currently expects revenues in the range of $3.0 million for the second half (Q3 and Q4) of the fiscal year.

Subsequent to the fiscal second quarter:

The Company has filed its Scientific Research and Experimental Development ("SR&ED") claim and expects to receive proceeds of approximately $580,000 on or about August 31, 2026.

Management Commentary & Outlook

In fiscal 2025, the Company launched its "Clear Blue 2.0" business strategy. This strategy is centered around product, customer partnerships, scaling sales volumes, and generating positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-date, the Company has made progress on a number of these initiatives. Gross margin has continued to strengthen in Q2 2026, reaching 53% for the quarter (52% year-to-date). This is evidence of the revenue mix, value-add from service and aftermarket parts, and efforts to improve profitability.

Furthermore, the Company has started to see the benefits of its approximate $1.2 million operating expense reductions completed in fiscal 2025. Clear Blue has identified an additional approximately $700,000 of operating expense reductions and $250,000 of cash-related expense reductions, which are expected to begin taking effect in the third quarter of 2026 and onward.

In terms of customer partnerships, the Company's strategic relationship with Eutelsat advances on multiple fronts. Deliveries of Clear Blue's Pico Plus systems, in support of Eutelsat's Konnect WIFI program, are now expected to total between approximately 1,500 and 2,500 units in fiscal 2026. A related three-year supply and services contract, which builds on the Memorandum of Understanding announced in December 2025, is expected to be signed within the coming weeks to further cement the partnership.

Separately, the Company's Eutelsat Sunrise contract progresses, with Clear Blue undertaking product development in support of Eutelsat's global Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite services. The two companies are jointly beginning a pilot program for Europe for an initial deployment in Germany and a follow on in Spain, France and the U.K. This is for a new offering addressing requirements under the European Union's recently enacted cybersecurity legislation. Management believes the initiative represents a potential entry point into the European market.

Additionally, Eutelsat and Clear Blue are partnering on a number of potential Arctic and security and defence-related projects within Canada. While opportunities of this nature typically involve very long sales cycles, the relevant consortiums are currently being formed, and Clear Blue is participating as a member of these consortiums.

Lastly, the Company has visibility on several customer orders and deliveries, and currently expects revenues in the range of $3.0 million for the second half of the fiscal year. If achieved, this would represent an approximate 53% increase over the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, showcasing Clear Blue 2.0's goal of further revenue growth.

Conference Call Notice

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. will host a conference call tomorrow on Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results, outlook, and business developments.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the call. To register for the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.clearbluetechnologies.com/events/cblu-2026-q2-earnings-call

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

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Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This release may reference non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, operating expenses (OPEX), working capital, bookings and recurring revenue. Such measures lack standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers. Definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are available in the Company's most recently filed MD&A on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, which should be read in conjunction with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's current and future financial position.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

1 Non-IFRS Measure

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.