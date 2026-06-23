Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: OYA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, announces its audited financial results for fiscal year 2025 ending December 31, 2025 ("FY2025"), and for the first quarter of 2026 ("Q1 2026"). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

"Our Clear Blue 2.0 strategy towards growth and profitability has begun to yield results as seen with the revenue growth in fiscal 2025, milestone contracts and continued cost efficiencies," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder & CEO of Clear Blue. "Our opportunities in the space-satellite markets and larger-scale partnerships will help support potential revenue growth in 2026. Coupled with AI enabled reductions in operating expenses in the back half of the year, our goal is to see the benefits of our strategy deliver EBITDA generation in the near term."

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 ("FY2025"):

FY2025 new bookings were $5,211,621, an increase of 122% from $2,352,320 in FY2024.

FY2025 revenue was $3,247,724, an 18% increase from $2,758,295 in FY2024. The increase showcases the Company's growth strategy and is mainly attributed to higher North American lighting activity.

Recurring revenue comprised $655,199 of the fiscal year's revenue compared to $759,261 in FY2024, a 14% decrease. The decrease is mainly attributed to aftermarket product & service mix and customer timing.

Gross profit for FY2025 was $1,591,445 compared to $1,349,792 for FY2024, an 18% increase. The Gross margin percentage for the fiscal year was 49%, in line with the comparative period of 2024, showcasing the Company's continued push toward improving profitability.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for FY2025 was ($2,466,399) versus ($2,960,457) in FY2024, a 17% improvement from the comparative period of 2024.

Net loss for the fiscal year was $3,886,322 versus $11,026,174, a 65% improvement from the comparative period of 2024.

In FY2025, the Company completed cost reductions totalling more than $1,200,000 in annualized operating expenses with the full impact expected to be realized in fiscal 2026.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026):

As of March 31, 2026, year-to-date bookings were $111,860 compared to $910,876 in the same period in 2024, a decrease of 87%. Subsequent to the quarter-end, as at April 15, 2026, the Company received $795,049 worth of bookings, totalling $907,041 year-to-date.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, revenue was $1,006,654, a 4% decrease from $1,051,261 in the corresponding previous period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, recurring revenue was $180,058, a 9% increase from $164,519 in the corresponding previous period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, gross profit decreased to $521,961 compared to $551,601 in the comparable period, a 5% decrease. The gross margin percentage was consistent with the corresponding period of 2024 at 52%.

Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA for the period was ($226,401) as compared to ($386,461) for the previous period, a 41% improvement from the comparative period of 2024. This is primarily the result of reduced operating expenses.

Net loss for the period was $419,230 compared to $19,561 in the corresponding previous period. The previous period saw a one-time gain of $632,083 due to a debt modification and settlement.

Working capital as at March 31, 2026, was $891,689 compared to $222,940 as at December 31, 2025.

The Company has identified $700,000 worth of operating expenses and $250,000 worth of additional cash-related expense reductions in 2026. The impact of such is expected to be seen in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year and onward.

Subsequent to the fiscal first quarter:

Secured a contract with Eutelsat to integrate Clear Blue's Smart Power solutions with Eutelsat's Low Earth Orbit ("LEO") satellite connectivity network.

Received a $500,000 payment from the National Resource Council Canada, representing the last installment of the original $5.0 million non-dilutive grant.

Announced several business development initiatives including early product testing with a leading Middle Eastern satellite services operator, working with a European satellite communication services provider to develop Internet of Things (IoT) enabled products, and contract discussions with an existing client to deploy a network of systems for security and border protection use in Africa.

Management Commentary & Outlook

In fiscal 2025, the Company launched its "Clear Blue 2.0" business strategy. Clear Blue 2.0 represents moving into the mainstream high-growth satellite and cellular telecom services with larger and more established partners. Clear Blue has proven its ability to commercially deliver reliable mission critical energy services. As an example, for the 2025 calendar year, Clear Blue's Africa solar telecom systems delivered a 99.6%. This level of performance showcases Clear Blue's leading Smart Power technology.

The Clear Blue 2.0 strategy is focused on the following:

Product: Pico and Micro products provide strong capabilities for both space-satellite systems and cell phone towers;

Pico and Micro products provide strong capabilities for both space-satellite systems and cell phone towers; Customer partners: Large satellite players with aggressive growth prospects are the primary focus of the plan. Wherever you need wireless telecom, you also need wireless power;

Large satellite players with aggressive growth prospects are the primary focus of the plan. Wherever you need wireless telecom, you also need wireless power; Scaling sales volumes: Products and customers that generate higher volumes of more standard product models;

Products and customers that generate higher volumes of more standard product models; Generating positive non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA: Goal to drive top line sales growth, strong gross margins, and cost reductions are expected to allow Clear Blue to improve profitability significantly;

2025 saw progress across all these focus areas through the successful commercial launch of Pico Plus with Eutelsat, several partnerships developed across space and telecom, a larger-scale Letter of Intent (LOI) to deploy up to 15,000 potential systems with Eutelsat, and significant improvements in its bottom line.

2026 will build on this foundation, which established the commercial viability and higher-potential volume partnerships for the Company's target markets. The strong bookings in 2025, along with order visibility from customers, have created an opportunity to continue the momentum and expand these relationships further.

This is coupled with Clear Blue's ongoing operating efficiency initiatives, now increasingly AI driven, where approximately $1,200,000 worth of operating expenses were reduced in fiscal 2025, with the full effect being recognized in fiscal 2026. An additional $700,000 of operating expense and $250,000 worth of other cash-related expense reductions have been identified and are expected to come into effect in the back half of the calendar year.

As a result, with higher expected revenue generation in 2026 and lower overhead, the Company has a clearer pathway to producing improved, and potentially positive Adjusted EBITDA in subsequent quarters.

Conference Call Notice

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. will host a conference call tomorrow on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the annual and quarterly results, outlook, and growth strategy for 2026.

All interested parties are invited to participate in the call. To register for the conference call, please use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2iMZ8tSRSSGuKDEqDtINuw

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

For Further Information:

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the Company's current and future financial position.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

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Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.