Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, today announces that it will provide a corporate update and also report financial results for both its fourth quarter, audited 2025 results, and first quarter 2026 on Monday, June 22, 2026, after the market closes.

Clear Blue will also host a conference call on Tuesday, June 23rd, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the quarters in further detail and provide a general update.

Those interested can register at:

Registration Link

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2iMZ8tSRSSGuKDEqDtINuw

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

Legal Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301312

Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.