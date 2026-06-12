Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) (OTC Pink: CBUTF) ("Clear Blue" or the "Company"), the Smart Off-Grid company, is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

As previously announced on May 4, 2026, the Company applied for, and the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), as principal regulator, issued a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") against the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The MCTO was issued in connection with the delay in the filing of the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), which were required to be filed on or before April 30, 2026.

The MCTO does not affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities.

Status Update

The Company's auditors, Kreston GTA LLP, are substantially complete and are in the process of wrapping up the audit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025. The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or before June 22, 2026, in line with the previously communicated date. There are no other material changes to the information contained in the Company's default announcement dated May 4, 2026, or the prior bi-weekly default status reports dated May 18, 2026 and May 29, 2026.

The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors to finalize the remaining items and complete all required filings. The CEO, CFO, Board of Directors, and Audit Committee continue to monitor progress and are confident in the successful completion of the Annual Filings within the revised timeline.

The Company has not failed to fulfill any of its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203.

The Company has not identified any subsequent specified default beyond the default which is the subject of the default announcement dated May 4, 2026.

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. There is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company will continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and will issue further bi-weekly default status reports as required until the Annual Filings have been filed. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been completed and filed.

The Company currently expects to file its Q1 2026 interim financial results by June 23, 2026.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, "wireless power" to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) (OTC Pink: CBUTF)

Legal Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and/or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only Clear Blue's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Clear Blue's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved." The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning financial results and future upcoming contracts.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, Clear Blue is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Clear Blue to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements.

An investment in securities of Clear Blue is speculative and subject to several risks including, without limitation, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Clear Blue's listing application dated July 12, 2018. Although Clear Blue has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Clear Blue has made certain assumptions. Although Clear Blue believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Clear Blue or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301226

Source: Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.