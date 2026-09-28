1,000 Pico-Plus units ordered for Eutelsat's continued Konnect Wi-Fi rollout across three to five countries in Africa

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (FSE: 0YA0) ("Clear Blue"), the Smart Off-Grid Company, is pleased to announce that it has received purchase orders from Eutelsat (PA: ETL) ("Eutelsat") for 1,000 units of its Pico-Plus Smart Off-Grid power systems. These systems will be used for Eutelsat's Konnect Wi-Fi service and deployed across three to five countries in Africa.

The units are expected to be delivered in tranches, and these orders bring to approximately 1,500 the number of units ordered and pre-ordered by Eutelsat to date this year.

"Demand for internet connectivity across Africa continues to accelerate, and reliable power is the foundation that makes it possible," said Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO of Clear Blue. "This additional 1,000-unit commitment reflects the momentum we are building in the region and the confidence our customers have in our proprietary technology."

This announcement builds off the Company's Letter of Intent ("LOI") signed on December 17, 2025, with Eutelsat for a three-year supply agreement. The LOI targeted approximately 15,000 Pico-Plus systems, contingent on commercial demand.

In regions where access to stable electricity is a hurdle, the convergence of intelligent power management with IP connectivity is essential. Clear Blue's Pico-Plus systems power Eutelsat's Konnect Wi-Fi community hotspots, providing reliable, remotely managed solar energy to bring satellite connectivity to communities without access to the grid.

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies provides Smart Off-Grid power solutions and services for mission-critical infrastructure such as telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT), and street lighting. The Company's technology enables cost savings, predictive maintenance, and reliable power in remote or challenging environments.

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This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: Clear Blue and Eutelsat will successfully execute the 15,000-system target from the LOI; and demand for its products will continue. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

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