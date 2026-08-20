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WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
20.08.26 | 13:58
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
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DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0620,08313:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.08.2026 11:15 Uhr
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Dovre Group Plc: The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has determined that the company's equity has been lost

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | August 20, 2026, at 12:15 PM

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has determined that the company's equity has been lost

The Board of Directors of Dovre Group Plc has on 20 August 2026 determined that the company's equity has been lost as referred to in the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act.

The Board of Directors has filed the statutory notification with the Finnish Patent and Registration Office for the registration of the loss of equity in the Trade Register.
The company has previously announced that it is insolvent and that, on 28 January 2026, the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa ordered the initiation of basic restructuring proceedings for Dovre Group Plc. The loss of equity results from the company's financial position and is based on the financial information available to the Board of Directors.
At this stage, the Board of Directors has not made any decisions regarding measures to restore the company's equity. The assessment of the company's financial position and capital structure will be carried out as part of the ongoing corporate restructuring proceedings.
The registration of the loss of equity is a statutory measure required under the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and, as such, does not affect the ongoing corporate restructuring proceedings or the continuation of the company's business operations.

Further Information
Dovre Group Plc
Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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