Dovre Group Plc: Set-Off of Approximately EUR 5.5 Million Cash Collateral Posted by Dovre Group Plc (in Corporate Restructuring Proceedings)

Dovre Group Plc (in corporate restructuring proceedings) | Inside information | 10 April 2026 at 09.30 AM



Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has received a notification from Nordea Bank Oyj ("Nordea"), together with relevant documentation, stating that Nordea will pay Rajamäenkylä Wind Oy the guaranteed amount of approximately EUR 5.5 million under an on-demand performance guarantee issued by Nordea for the construction period of the Rajamäenkylä wind farm project.



In addition, Nordea has notified that it will seek the consent of the administrator of Dovre's corporate restructuring proceedings, Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Robert Peldán, to set off a deposit of a corresponding amount pledged by Dovre as security for the performance guaranteed.



The administrator will respond to Nordea's request for consent on the basis of his own evaluation.



Further information:



Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 40 560 9891

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com



Markku Taskinen, CEO

Tel. +358 50 343 1482

markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.dovregroup.com