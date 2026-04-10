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WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
09.04.26 | 07:00
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
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DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08309.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.04.2026 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
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Dovre Group Plc: Set-Off of Approximately EUR 5.5 Million Cash Collateral Posted by Dovre Group Plc (in Corporate Restructuring Proceedings)

Dovre Group Plc (in corporate restructuring proceedings) | Inside information | 10 April 2026 at 09.30 AM

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") has received a notification from Nordea Bank Oyj ("Nordea"), together with relevant documentation, stating that Nordea will pay Rajamäenkylä Wind Oy the guaranteed amount of approximately EUR 5.5 million under an on-demand performance guarantee issued by Nordea for the construction period of the Rajamäenkylä wind farm project.

In addition, Nordea has notified that it will seek the consent of the administrator of Dovre's corporate restructuring proceedings, Attorney-at-Law, Mr. Robert Peldán, to set off a deposit of a corresponding amount pledged by Dovre as security for the performance guaranteed.

The administrator will respond to Nordea's request for consent on the basis of his own evaluation.

Further information:

Dovre Group Plc
Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO
Tel. +358 50 343 1482
markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.