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WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
07.04.26 | 07:00
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
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DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0620,08307:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2026 14:00 Uhr
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Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group's interim CFO Timo Saarinen leaves the company - Sari Jussila new interim CFO

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Dovre Group Plc (in debt restructuring proceedings) | Stock Exchange Release | April 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Timo Saarinen, Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team at Dovre Group Plc, has informed the company's Board of Directors of his decision to leave the company. His departure will take effect on April 12, 2026. Saarinen has served as the company's interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team since September 29, 2025.
The company has invited M.Sc. (Econ.) Sari Jussila to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Management Team effect from April 13, 2026.
"I would like to warmly thank Timo for his time and contribution at Dovre. He took on the role of CFO in a challenging situation and has played an important role in company's efforts to handle the challenging conditions. At the same time, I welcome Sari to her new roles.", says Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Dovre Group Plc.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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