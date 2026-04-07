Dovre Group Plc: Dovre Group's interim CFO Timo Saarinen leaves the company - Sari Jussila new interim CFO

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | April 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Dovre Group Plc (in debt restructuring proceedings) | Stock Exchange Release | April 07, 2026, at 3:00 PM

Timo Saarinen, Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Executive Management Team at Dovre Group Plc, has informed the company's Board of Directors of his decision to leave the company. His departure will take effect on April 12, 2026. Saarinen has served as the company's interim CFO and member of the Executive Management Team since September 29, 2025.

The company has invited M.Sc. (Econ.) Sari Jussila to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Management Team effect from April 13, 2026.

"I would like to warmly thank Timo for his time and contribution at Dovre. He took on the role of CFO in a challenging situation and has played an important role in company's efforts to handle the challenging conditions. At the same time, I welcome Sari to her new roles.", says Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Dovre Group Plc.



For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel. +358 40 560 9891

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.dovregroup.com