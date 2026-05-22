Dovre Group Plc: Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Dovre Group Plc. (in debt restructuring proceedings)

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | May 22, 2026, at 4:30 PM

Adoption of the Financial Statements



The Annual General Meeting of Dovre Group Plc, held today on 22 May 2026, adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025.



Discharge from Liability of the Members of the Board of Directors and the CEOs



The General Meeting granted discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO's for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, with the exception of the Board of Directors that served during the period from 1 January 2025 to 29 April 2025, which was not granted discharge from liability. A vote was taken on the granting of discharge from liability. The proposal that formed the basis of the resolution received 34,861,253 votes, representing 98.41 per cent of the votes cast, while the opposing proposal received 563,989 votes, representing 1.59 per cent of the votes cast, and 20,200 blank votes were submitted.



Dividend payment



The General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, that no dividend be distributed.