Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
12.03.26 | 14:37
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08314:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: The sale of the 85 MW Pyhäsalmi BESS project has closed

Dovre Group Plc (in debt restructuring proceedings) | Press release

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") announced on 19 January 2026 that the company and Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB ("SENS") had agreed to sell 100% of the shares in Pyhasalmi BESS Oy to a renewable energy-focused fund managed by Prime Capital AG. Dovre's ownership in the project company was 45%.

The transaction has now been completed. The final purchase price paid to Dovre for the Pyhasalmi BESS Oy shares it owned is EUR 2.1 million.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO
Tel. +358 50 343 1482
markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.