Dovre Group Plc: The sale of the 85 MW Pyhäsalmi BESS project has closed

Dovre Group Plc (in debt restructuring proceedings) | Press release

Dovre Group Plc ("Dovre") announced on 19 January 2026 that the company and Sustainable Energy Solutions Sweden Holding AB ("SENS") had agreed to sell 100% of the shares in Pyhasalmi BESS Oy to a renewable energy-focused fund managed by Prime Capital AG. Dovre's ownership in the project company was 45%.



The transaction has now been completed. The final purchase price paid to Dovre for the Pyhasalmi BESS Oy shares it owned is EUR 2.1 million.



