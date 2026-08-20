Flash Sport & Media Inc: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) Named Official Title Sponsor of the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team

Title sponsorship secured through Liberty Gaming - FZCO, working in partnership with Cricket Switzerland to assist the growth of T20 cricket in Switzerland, with options exercisable by Flash for two further seasons

Flash to be designated Official Title Sponsor of the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team; sponsorship procured and managed by Liberty Gaming - FZCO, working in partnership with Cricket Switzerland, the national governing body, to assist the development of T20 cricket in Switzerland; rights package spans team clothing branding (subject to applicable team and competition regulations), matchday and training-venue signage, digital placement and broadcast presence; agreement also grants Flash film-crew access and content rights for use across its streaming platform; initial season with options, exercisable by Flash, for two additional seasons.

ZURICH, Switzerland and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) ("Flash" or the "Company"), a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship and related sports-entertainment opportunities, today announced that it has entered into a title sponsorship agreement to become the Official Title Sponsor of the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team (the "Team"). The sponsorship is procured and managed on Flash's behalf by Liberty Gaming - FZCO ("Liberty"), a Dubai-based company, working in partnership with Cricket Switzerland, the national governing body responsible for the Team. Beyond brand exposure, Flash intends to use the relationship to assist Cricket Switzerland in raising the profile of the Swiss T20 program - through content production, international distribution, and commercial visibility for the Team. The agreement is effective as of August 5, 2026 and covers the balance of the current competitive season, with options exercisable by Flash, in sequence and on advance written notice, to extend for a second and thereafter a third season. The Company does not currently expect the agreement, individually, to be material to its financial results. This press release should be read together with the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below and with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and liquidity disclosures contained therein.

A European Platform for Cricket Content and Brand Visibility

The Company believes Switzerland's position within Europe's corporate, financial and sports-governance ecosystem, together with the growth of European cricket among diaspora communities and across the Associate Member competition calendar, makes it an attractive market to enter. The Company believes a national-team title sponsorship offers an efficient entry point into that market. The sponsorship is intended to support Flash across the following areas:

Brand presence on a national team through the balance of the current competitive season

Original content capture for Flash's streaming platform and social channels

Category exclusivity in gaming, sports media and sports streaming

Relationship development with a European national governing body

Audience reach into European and diaspora cricket communities

A repeatable, capital-efficient template for national-team sponsorships in additional markets

Working in Partnership to Assist T20 Cricket in Switzerland

Flash intends to work in partnership with Cricket Switzerland, alongside Liberty, to assist the growth of the T20 game in Switzerland. The Company's contribution is intended to be practical rather than purely financial: capturing and producing content around the national team, carrying Swiss T20 cricket to international audiences through Flash's distribution channels, and lending the Team the commercial visibility that comes with a listed title sponsor. Flash believes that raising the profile of the national team is the most effective way to broaden participation, attract further commercial partners to Swiss cricket, and support Cricket Switzerland's own development objectives. Activities in this area are intended to be developed collaboratively with Cricket Switzerland and remain subject to its priorities, scheduling and operational requirements; they are not fixed contractual commitments.

Content production around the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team, including interviews and behind-the-scenes material

International distribution of Swiss T20 content through Flash's streaming platform and channels

Commercial visibility for the Team through association with a Nasdaq-listed cricket media company

Support for Cricket Switzerland's efforts to attract further sponsors and partners to the Swiss game

Sharing of production and promotional know-how developed across Flash's cricket properties

Building a pathway for greater exposure of Swiss players to the wider international T20 ecosystem

Content and Streaming Rights

In addition to conventional signage and clothing branding, the agreement provides Flash with access for its film crew to training sessions and agreed events to record interviews and other content, and the right to use that recorded content, together with agreed match footage, for its streaming platform and promotional purposes. Access is subject to availability and to Cricket Switzerland's operational requirements. Content created by or for Flash under the agreement is owned by Flash, subject to any underlying rights required to appear in it. The Company views these content rights as the strategically significant element of the arrangement, consistent with its stated objective of building an owned content library across its cricket properties.

Leadership Commentary

Asvin Lakkaraju, General Manager, Cricket Switzerland:

"We're delighted to welcome Flash as a partner of Cricket Switzerland. Our shared vision of growing the game, engaging new audiences and inspiring the next generation of players and fans makes this partnership particularly exciting. By combining Cricket Switzerland's ambition to develop and grow cricket across Switzerland with Flash's innovative approach to media and fan engagement, we look forward to creating new and exciting ways for people to connect with and experience the sport."

Andreas Lutz, Chief Operating Officer, Liberty Gaming - FZCO:

"Our role is to bring credible, long-term commercial partners into the sport, and to make sure the relationship works for the governing body as much as for the sponsor. Flash brings production capability, distribution, and an understanding of how cricket audiences actually consume the game. Applied in partnership with Cricket Switzerland, that is what helps a developing T20 nation move forward."

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.:

"Our strategy is to build a portfolio of cricket properties that feed a single content and distribution engine. National-team sponsorships like this one are a capital-efficient way to extend that footprint into new markets and secure content rights. But we also see a responsibility that comes with it. We intend to work in partnership with Cricket Switzerland to assist the growth of T20 cricket there - putting our production and distribution capability behind the Swiss game so that a strong national team is seen by the audiences it deserves."

Strategic Context for Flash

The Swiss National Cricket Men's Team sponsorship extends Flash's cricket portfolio beyond South and Southeast Asia and into Europe. It complements the Company's anchor asset - the commercial and media rights to the Lanka Premier League - and its franchise-league initiatives, including the recently announced Malaysia T20 League (MT20) and planned leagues in Singapore and Zimbabwe. The Company regards partnership-led national-team relationships, in which Flash assists a governing body in developing its T20 program while building an owned content library, as a repeatable model for entry into further markets. The benefits the Company realizes will depend on the specific terms of its contractual arrangements and on delivery of the sponsorship rights, and may differ materially from any industry-level references included in this release.

Industry Context (Third-Party Data)

For general reference only, third-party reports describe T20 cricket as a high-engagement global format with an estimated fan base of approximately 2.5 billion across South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and other markets. According to the International Cricket Council, the ICC has more than 100 member nations, the substantial majority of which are Associate Members; Switzerland has been an ICC Associate Member since 2021. These figures relate to the broader industry and are not a projection of the Company's financial results, revenues, or economic impact from this sponsorship, and should not be relied on as such.

Additional Information Regarding This Release

This section is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read together with, the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below. References to the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team, Cricket Switzerland, Liberty Gaming - FZCO, the sponsorship rights, the term, anticipated activations, audience reach, market size, or commercial benefit are based on the Company's current plans, the terms of its contractual arrangements, third-party information, or industry estimates, and are subject to change. Delivery of the sponsorship rights is subject to a range of conditions, including applicable team and competition regulations, governing-body approvals, scheduling, technical feasibility, and the performance of counterparties. Renewal for additional seasons is at the Company's option, and no assurance is given that any renewal will be exercised. Statements regarding the partnership with Cricket Switzerland, assistance to the development or growth of T20 cricket in Switzerland, content production, distribution activity, or increased profile for the Team describe the Company's present intentions and objectives, are to be developed collaboratively with Cricket Switzerland, are not fixed contractual commitments of either party, and may change or may not be achieved. Nothing in this release creates a partnership, joint venture or agency between the parties. References to market size, audience, or industry metrics are based on third-party information or industry estimates that the Company has not independently verified. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's websites is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offer of securities will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc.

Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH) is a cricket-focused sports and media company seeking to develop and commercialize cricket media, league-management, sponsorship and related sports-entertainment opportunities. Its anchor asset is the Lanka Premier League, with Innovative Production Group FZ, LLC (IPG) integrated as the Company's in-house rights, league-management and production engine. The Company is also seeking to build owned distribution through its OTT platform and a dedicated cricket channel, and has announced plans to establish additional T20 franchise leagues, including in Malaysia, Singapore and Zimbabwe. The Company intends to generate revenue from media rights, sponsorships, advertising, ticketing, merchandise and franchise fees. These initiatives are in varying stages of development, and there can be no assurance that any of them will be completed on the anticipated timetable or at all, or that they will generate revenue or be profitable. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's websites is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form part of, this press release. www.flashsportsandmedia.com

About Cricket Switzerland and the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team

Cricket Switzerland is the national governing body for cricket in Switzerland and is responsible for the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team. Cricket Switzerland is an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council.

About Liberty Gaming - FZCO

Liberty Gaming - FZCO is a company incorporated in the United Arab Emirates and based at IFZA Business Park, Dubai. Under the title sponsorship agreement, Liberty secures, procures and manages the delivery of the sponsorship rights on behalf of Flash Sports & Media.

About Twenty20 Cricket

Twenty20 (T20) is a format of cricket in which each team plays a maximum of 20 overs. Introduced by the England and Wales Cricket Board in 2003, T20 matches are typically completed in approximately three and a half hours. For more information, visit: http://www.t20worldcup.com

Investor Relations Contact

Investors@flashsm.com

Company Websites

https://flashsportsandmedia.com

https://www.theipggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, or intentions relating to the title sponsorship of the Swiss National Cricket Men's Team; the delivery, scope, and value of the sponsorship rights; the expected materiality, or lack of materiality, of the agreement to the Company's financial results; the exercise of renewal options for additional seasons; the Company's intention to work in partnership with Cricket Switzerland to assist the growth, development, and profile of T20 cricket in Switzerland; the creation, distribution, and monetization of content produced under the agreement; the development and commercialization of sports and media platforms; the launch, timing, and operation of announced or planned franchise leagues, including in Malaysia, Singapore, and Zimbabwe; potential sponsorship, media rights, franchise sales, acquisitions, and other commercial opportunities; anticipated market size, audience reach, and growth; the Company's liquidity, capital resources, and ability to fund its operations and contractual commitments; and the Company's ability to generate revenues from its activities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "estimate," "project," "target," "continue," "potential," or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to change, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the Company's history of operating losses, its working capital deficiency, and its need to raise substantial additional capital to fund its operations and to satisfy its existing commitments; the risk that additional financing is not available on acceptable terms, or at all, and that financing obtained results in substantial dilution to existing stockholders; risks relating to the Company's outstanding registration statements, equity financing arrangements, and the resale of registered shares; the Company's reliance on third-party partners, including Liberty Gaming - FZCO and Cricket Switzerland, to procure and deliver the sponsorship rights; the possibility that some or all of the sponsorship rights are not delivered, are delivered late, or are delivered below the agreed standard; risks relating to team and competition regulations, governing-body approvals, scheduling, and the shortening, curtailment, or cancellation of a season; uncertainties regarding the availability, technical feasibility, and commercial value of content produced under the agreement; the risk that intended development, partnership, or promotional activities are not undertaken, are undertaken on a reduced scale, or do not produce the intended benefit for Swiss cricket or for the Company; the possibility that anticipated brand exposure, audience reach, or commercial benefit does not materialize; the extent to which the Company is able to generate revenues, if any, associated with the sponsorship; the Company's dependence on the Lanka Premier League as its anchor asset and the risk of loss, non-renewal, impairment, or dispute in respect of the underlying rights; the Company's ability to develop, monetize, and scale its sports, media, and experiential business lines; the timing and success of expansion into new markets and of announced or planned franchise leagues; risks relating to the identification, negotiation, completion, financing, and integration of acquisitions and other strategic transactions; the Company's ability to establish or maintain strategic relationships and commercial arrangements; the Company's reliance on a small number of key personnel; risks relating to the Company's internal control over financial reporting, including any identified material weaknesses; risks of conducting business internationally, including currency, tax, sanctions, export-control, and anti-bribery and anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the UK Bribery Act, and the conduct and diligence of intermediaries and counterparties; reputational, regulatory, and sporting-integrity risks associated with the gaming and betting sectors and with anti-corruption codes applicable to cricket and its participants; general economic, market, and industry conditions; competitive dynamics within the sports and media sectors; international, geopolitical, and regulatory risks associated with global sporting events; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company, or that the Company currently deems immaterial, may also materially and adversely affect its business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects.

In addition, certain market, industry, and economic data referenced in this press release are based on third-party sources and estimates that the Company believes to be reliable, but the Company has not independently verified such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. References to partners, governing bodies, teams, and related individuals are based on the Company's current plans, its contractual arrangements, or on third-party announcements and media reports that the Company has not independently verified.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and its registration statements on Form S-1, as well as its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Readers should review those filings, including the disclosures therein regarding the Company's liquidity, capital resources, and working capital position, together with this press release.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Source: Flash Sports & Media Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLZH)