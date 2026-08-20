Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed multiple trenches on the Dominion project, successfully exposing the Rickirb gold zone over an intermittent strike length of 210 m, which remains open to the NE and SW. The zone is described as an intensely silica and carbonate altered quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) hosted in an intense shear zone. Mineralization consists of significant quartz stockwork overprinted by shear-related veining, with individual veins reaching 1 m in width. On average, the zone ranges from 5 m to 12 m in width, containing 2-10% Pyrite with local higher concentrations. A total of 150+ channel samples have been cut and sent for gold/ICP analysis, and further sampling is ongoing.

Figure 1: Channel sampling across the Rickirb Zone at trench RK #1

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Figure 2: Left - Typical pyrite-mineralized quartz-carbonate vein and Right - cut sample of grey altered QFP cut by stockwork quartz veins and later milky quartz-carbonate veins.

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Figure 3: Channel sampling across the Rickirb Zone with typical pyrite-mineralized quartz-carbonate veins.

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Figure 4: Washing the mineralized zone at Trinity

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Crews continue to trench, prospect, map and soil sample on a project scale with new targets being generated rapidly.

Figure 5: Regional Compilation and Mineral Occurrence Map

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Channel results will be released when received and compiled.

Dominion Project Summary

The Company acquired the Dominion Lake Project in 2024 after a large parcel of land became available for staking, and has since accumulated a very large and prospective land position with many new discoveries in excellent geology.

Current target areas include:

A new Gold Zone at Bear #3, with grab samples up to 10.8 g/t Au

with grab samples up to The Rickirb gold zone with grab samples up to 6.41 g/t Au returned from over 200 m of intermittent bedrock exposure

gold zone with grab samples up to returned from over 200 m of intermittent bedrock exposure The Trinity Base Metal Zone with surface samples returning assays up to 14.6% Zn , 1.31% Pb , 2.53% Cu and 68.7 g/t Ag and 0.17 g/t Au

with surface samples returning assays up to , , and and The Bear Alteration Zone is a broad, multi-target alteration zone with several base metal sub-crop and float occurrences with associated geochemical and geophysical anomalies. At one location, historical drill hole BA-00-01 cut high-grade massive sulphides, assaying 6.90% Zn, 8.90% Pb, 0.68% Cu and >6.0 g/t Ag over 0.16 m (Kelmet Resources Ltd. 2001 Assessment Report, Newfoundland Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Geofile 012A_0998).

is a broad, multi-target alteration zone with several base metal sub-crop and float occurrences with associated geochemical and geophysical anomalies. At one location, historical drill hole BA-00-01 cut high-grade massive sulphides, assaying (Kelmet Resources Ltd. 2001 Assessment Report, Newfoundland Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Geofile 012A_0998). Bear #2 , where a high-grade float sample returned 19.2% Zn, 0.09% Cu, 2.26% Pb, 80.9gpt Ag & 2.27gpt Au with an associated VLF anomaly to the immediate north

, where a high-grade float sample returned with an associated VLF anomaly to the immediate north The Costigan Lake area, a zone of altered felsic volcanics with multiple VLF and AEM conductors. Recent Benton prospecting returned float in the area assaying 1.25% Zn and 10.7 g/t Ag

area, a zone of altered felsic volcanics with multiple VLF and AEM conductors. Recent Benton prospecting returned float in the area assaying and The Big Kahuna Search continues with the massive sulphides located in the roadside; Bear #5 being identified as another large, massive sulphide boulder.

Stony Caldera Project Update

Benton is also pleased to announce that it has identified a potential new gold horizon named the new Reid Zone at its Stoney Caldera Copper-Gold Project located 10 km south of Pirate Gold's Moosehead/Crippleback project. Ten grab samples collected from an area of sub-crop and angular boulders traced for over 600 m meters returned anomalous results from 82 ppb to 2,014 ppb (2.01g/t) with 50% grading greater than 500 ppm (0.5g/t). The Company is planning immediate follow-up with geophysics, soil geochemistry, prospecting and trenching.

Figure 6: Stony Caldera Project - Reid Gold Zone

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Figure 7: Benton Resources Incorporated Property Map

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Great Burnt Project Update

The Company would like to advise its shareholders that the planned spinout of the high-grade Great Burnt Copper-Gold project is well underway with financial carveouts, technical report update and listing documents in full swing. A further comprehensive update should be forth coming in the next couple weeks.

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton will focused its efforts on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West Gold Project, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and its various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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Source: Benton Resources Inc.