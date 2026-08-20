



KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 20, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service on August 20, 2026. This information sharing service enables secure data exchange and communication across the entire supply chain. The service complies with the NIST SP 800-171 security standard established by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and ensures data management and operations within Japan. Leveraging the capabilities of U.S. Exostar LLC, with whom Fujitsu has collaborated since 2019, this service marks Japan's first SaaS offering of its kind. It is designed for a wide range of companies, including those in the defense industry and critical infrastructure sectors that require stringent security.This service allows companies to securely and safely promote digitalization, reducing the costs and burdens associated with complex system construction and operation. This will enhance business continuity and strengthen competitiveness across the entire supply chain.BackgroundIn recent years, cyberattacks have grown in sophistication and severity. Protecting critical data, such as design information and intellectual property, which are sources of corporate competitiveness, across the entire supply chain has become an urgent management issue for all companies, especially in the defense industry. Without maintaining a consistent security level throughout the supply chain, vulnerabilities can be exploited for attacks and intrusions, thereby exposing the entire supply chain to considerable risks.Amidst growing global concern for economic security, Japan has enacted the Economic Security Promotion Act[1]. Concurrently, from the national security perspective, new information security standards[2] have been introduced for the procurement of defense equipment within the defense industry. These developments have resulted in more stringent security management demands across the entire supply chain. Many of the security requirements stipulated in these laws reference NIST SP 800-171, making compliance with this standard a critical prerequisite for achieving high security levels. Moreover, managing and operating data domestically is becoming increasingly vital for adhering to domestic laws, particularly in light of the risks of information disclosure under foreign legal frameworks.However, individually addressing these stringent requirements poses significant challenges in terms of cost and time.About the ServiceFujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service is an information-sharing service that ensures data exchange and communication both within and between companies in the supply chain, all within an environment compliant with NIST SP 800-171. Since 2019, Fujitsu has held an exclusive distribution agreement in Japan with U.S. Exostar LLC, a company that boasts over 150,000 global implementations, primarily across the U.S. defense, aerospace, and space industries. This new service integrates Exostar's highly reliable authentication and authorization functions, provided by Fujitsu as a localized service tailored for Japan.Moreover, data management is performed in domestic data centers registered under the Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP)[3], and monitoring and support operations are performed by Fujitsu's experts within Japan. Customers can thus leverage a global standard security environment within a domestic operational framework, significantly mitigating the risks of information disclosure under foreign laws.The communication functions are based on Microsoft 365, offering familiar usability for seamless implementation and adoption. Fujitsu will also collaborate with Exostar to explore providing AI functions securely within the service.Additionally, Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service for U.S. CUI[4], which utilizes a U.S. cloud infrastructure and operational framework, will be launched simultaneously. Companies requiring compliance with U.S. regulatory requirements for transactions with the U.S. Department of Defense can choose Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service for U.S. CUI.Through the provision of this service, Fujitsu aims to support the enhancement of security within Japanese companies' supply chains and contribute to enhancing international competitiveness. Fujitsu will continuously develop and offer advanced services that empower customers' businesses and foster a safe and secure society.(1) Economic Security Promotion Act:A law aimed at preventing situations that could have a severe impact on the lives of citizens and economic activities, by strengthening supply chains and ensuring the safety of critical infrastructure.(2) New information security standards:New information security standards applied by the Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency to companies involved in the procurement of defense equipment. In response to increasing cyberattack risks, these standards mandate physical and technical security measures, as well as requiring thorough security education for employees and enhanced supplier management.(3) ISMAP (Information system Security Management and Assessment Program):A system that evaluates and registers cloud services that meet the security requirements of the government, thereby ensuring the security level in government procurement of cloud services.(4) Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service for U.S. CUI:A service capable of meeting security requirements for handling U.S. Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), an information classification defined by the U.S. government. This service provides U.S. Exostar LLC's secure information sharing service for the Japanese market.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.