Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Acquires a Royalty on the Haldane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") royalty (the "Royalty") on the Haldane silver project in Yukon Territory, Canada.

Haldane Royalty Highlights 1,2,3,4

Haldane is a high-grade silver project owned by Silver North Resources Ltd. ("Silver North") (TSXV:SNAG)

The Royalty is uncapped with no buy-downs and covers 86 square kilometres on the extension of the Keno Hill silver district and namesake mine, operated by Hecla Mining Company (Figures 1,2)

Four Keno-style vein targets confirmed to date at Haldane with significant potential for new blind discoveries

Haldane has been progressively explored and drilled since 2019 including drill holes HLD25-31 grading 818 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.54% lead, and 0.98% zinc over 13.15 metres and HLD21-24 intersecting 1,351 g/t silver, 2.43% lead, and 2.91% zinc over 5.2 metres

Drilling at Haldane is under way with up to 14,000 metres planned for 2026 and 2027

"Keno Hill is one of the highest-grade silver districts in the world with over 35 historical mine sites producing approximately 217 million ounces of silver. The Haldane royalty acquisition was based on the strong geological potential of the project backed by solid operatorship at Silver North, and we are excited to be part of this emerging silver discovery," said Paddy Nicol, CEO of Orogen. "Silver North is a well financed and technically driven company with sufficient funding to explore Haldane over 2026 and 2027. We look forward to exploration results as they materialize."

Figure 1: Location of the Haldane project

About the Haldane Project

Keno Hill produced approximately 217 million ounces of silver from 1913 to 1989 with an average grade of 1,149 g/t silver, 5.62% lead and 3.14% zinc. The Keno Hill district is currently held by Hecla Mining Company who produced over 3.0 million ounces of silver, 3.63 kilotons of lead and 2.24 kilotons of zinc in 2025. 2,3

The Haldane project covers the western extension of the Keno Hill Quartzite formation, the host of the best developed mineralization in the Keno Hill district (Figure 2). The project is centered on a series of mineralized veins within a structural corridor that has historically produced small-scale high-grade silver at the Middlecoff zone and Johnson vein.

To date, four Keno-style vein targets have been identified at Haldane. The Main Zone Fault is the most advanced target on the property with the first successful drill testing in 2024 intersecting a wide zone of Keno style silver bearing veins, vein breccia and stockwork mineralization. Follow up drilling in 2025 extended mineralization to 100 metres of strike and 150 metres down dip with highlight drill hole HLD25-31 grading 818 g/t silver, 1.39 g/t gold, 2.64% lead and 0.98% zinc over 13.15 metres from 249.9 metres down hole and included 3.2 metres at 2,014 g/t silver.4

The property contains significant potential for new vein discoveries with only 37 drill holes prior to the current exploration campaign testing less than 10% of the mapped vein strike on the property. Silver North are currently conducting a two year, two rig drill program up to 14,000 metres, focused on expansion of the Main zone and testing new silver targets. Approximately 2,550 metres of drilling in ten holes have been completed at the Main Fault structure with assays pending.5

Acquisition Terms

Under the terms of the Haldane Royalty Acquisition Agreement (the "Agreement") Orogen have agreed to the following payment schedule to the vendors of the 2% NSR royalty:

C$500,000 on closing the Agreement (paid); 30% of future royalty revenue capped at C$1.5 million ("First Future Payment"); and 15% of future royalty revenue capped at C$1 million to be paid after the completion of the First Future Payment

Figure 2: Simplified Regional Geology of the Keno Hill District from Silver North2

Qualified Person Statement

All technical disclosure in this release is a summary of previously released information, and the Company is relying on the interpretation provided by the relevant company. Additional information can be found on the links in the footnotes or on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

All new technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by exploration partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

https://silvernorthres.com/silver-north-outlines-largest-exploration-program-to-date-at-haldane-following-2025-success/ https://silvernorthres.com/presentations/ https://www.hecla.com/operations/hecla-keno-hill-yukon-territory-canada https://silvernorthres.com/project/haldane/ https://silvernorthres.com/silver-north-continues-haldane-drilling-and-commences-veronica-exploration-yukon/ https://wp-banyangold-2026.tor1.cdn.digitaloceanspaces.com/media/2025/08/BANAUR08E_NI-43-101-Technical-Report-2026.06.26.pdf

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-acquires-a-royalty-on-the-haldane-silver-project-1209465