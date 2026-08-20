Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (OTCQB: BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a follow-up program at the Traxxin Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 130 kilometers west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, in preparation for diamond drilling in the coming weeks. The final results from the Spring 2026 diamond drilling program have been received.

The Spring 2026 diamond drilling program at the Traxxin Main Zone (the "Main Zone" or the "Zone") consisted of two holes totalling 483 meters. The results from hole TX-26-02 were previously announced in a Bold news release dated June 25, 2026, including an interval of 100.7 g/t gold over 2.95 meters within a quartz vein on the east side of the Zone, hosting numerous specks of visible gold. An additional anomalous gold zone was intersected further downhole, suggesting a parallel gold-bearing shear zone to the east of the Main Zone.

Hole TX-26-01 was designed as a step-back hole from 2021 drillhole BV-21-04 (which yielded 3.6 g/t Au over 12.3 meters) and is collared the furthest west of all drilling to date. Anomalous gold values from hole TX-26-01 include 0.63 g/t gold over 1.0 meters and 0.60 g/t gold over 0.48 meters from shear-fracture zones with quartz veining within the host tonalite. Drillhole statistics are presented in Table 1 (below). A summary of the drill program results is presented in Table 2 (below).

Figure 1 Map shows 2026 drill collar locations relative to past work. See Traxxin Gold Project here.

A follow-up drilling program is planned to commence in the coming weeks and will target the gold-bearing vein intersected in hole TX-26-02. The gold-bearing vein was first intersected in a 2017 drillhole, BED-17-005, which returned 6.59 g/t gold over 2.7 meters. It was then exposed on surface in Bold's 2021 mechanical stripping program, with channel sampling results including 9.1 g/t gold over 0.9 meters. However, the high-grade potential of the vein was not fully appreciated until the 2026 drill program, which yielded the best visible gold since the original discovery at the Main Zone. The drill plan will test both the gold bearing vein and the newly identified shear zone to the east.

Table 1: Spring 2026 Traxxin Drillhole Statistics

Hole No. Easting* Northing Elev

(m) Azi

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) Target TX-26-01 654035 5412616 456 123 -70 303 Step-back to hole BV-21-04. TX-26-02 654205 5412547 462 114 -45 180 Trench 3 / Ext., East I.P. / VLF trends.

*Easting and Northing are in NAD83 UTM Zone 15 metric coordinates

Table 2: Spring 2026 Traxxin Drillhole Results Summary*

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade (Au g/t) Comments TX-26-01 141.5 141.98 0.48 0.6 Chlorite Schist with QVs













235 236 1 0.63 Faulted tonalite with qtz veinlets, chlorite-carb alt











TX-26-02 15.3 16 0.70 3.99 Mineralized Chlorite Schist

16 17 1.00 0.68 "













21 22.35 1.35 1.22 Mineralized Chlorite Schist













25.12 28.07 2.95 100.7 QV with visible gold, 100.7 g/t Au over 2.95 meters*** incl. 27 27.6 0.60 476**













28.07 29.15 1.08 0.4 Mineralized Chlorite Schist

29.15 30 0.85 0.05 Chlorite Sericite Schist

30 31 1.00 0.25 "

31 32 1.00 0.62 "

32 33 1.00 0.1 "













62 62.88 0.88 0.06 Shear-Fracture Zone east of Main Zone

62.88 63.54 0.66 0.04

63.54 63.9 0.36 0.1

63.9 64.39 0.49 0.16

64.39 64.66 0.27 0.05

*results for hole TX-26-02 previously reported.

**average of two analyses (479 g/t and 473 g/t Au).

***true width unknown but estimated to be between 2-3 meters.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

Email: bruce@boldventuresinc.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310545

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.