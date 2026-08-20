Accelerates airspace protection for public safety agencies and critical infrastructure with differentiated non-kinetic, RF cyber-takeover technology

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has completed the acquisition of D-Fend Solutions (D-Fend), an industry leader in counter-drone technology, for a purchase price of $1.5 billion. This deal provides public safety and enterprise customers with access to advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) designed to safely neutralize rogue drone threats.

"Safety on the ground demands security in the air," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "D-Fend's field-proven counter-drone technology is a powerful complement to our mission-critical ecosystem, providing differentiated airspace protection for our customers around the world."

Precision threat mitigation

Unlike traditional counter-drone methods that rely on simple detection with jamming or kinetic force, D-Fend's RF cyber-takeover technology identifies and surgically takes control of rogue drones, then directs them to land safely in designated zones. This method resolves threats without disrupting local communications infrastructure for authorized drones, while avoiding collateral damage and costly operational shutdowns.

Scaling global reach and innovation

Trusted by government, public safety and enterprise organizations, D-Fend's field-proven technology has been deployed across airports, critical infrastructure, stadiums, military bases and borders in more than 30 countries. Motorola Solutions' global presence and long-standing relationships with public safety, federal and enterprise customers around the world will help accelerate D-Fend's adoption.

The future of safety intelligence and response

Motorola Solutions plans to integrate D-Fend's technology into its public safety ecosystem to deliver comprehensive air-to-ground security. This vision is designed to equip front-line teams with situational awareness, while enabling operators to evaluate risks and, where permitted, safely mitigate unauthorized drones.

Zohar Halachmi will continue as CEO of D-Fend Solutions and will lead Motorola Solutions' counter-drone platform as senior vice president, Counter-Drone Solutions.

"Joining Motorola Solutions marks an exciting new chapter for D-Fend and the customers we serve," said Zohar Halachmi, co-founder and CEO of D-Fend Solutions. "By combining our RF cyber technology with Motorola Solutions' trusted global reach, we plan to scale faster and transform how airspace is protected worldwide."

About Motorola Solutions Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.

Motorola Solutions Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. Motorola Solutions can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent Motorola Solutions' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing Motorola Solutions' views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Motorola Solutions' plans with respect to the integration of D-Fend and D-Fend's management going forward, expected benefits of the transaction to Motorola Solutions, and expectations regarding the ability to accelerate the adoption of D-Fend's offerings. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties, including those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com/investors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' ability to successfully integrate and operate the acquisition and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Motorola Solutions

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Motorola Solutions

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