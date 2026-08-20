CVS Health: Temporary Mobile CVS Pharmacy Helps Restore Pharmacy Access in Pawling, NY, Following Fire

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Originally published on CVS Health Company Newsroom

Just weeks after a devastating fire destroyed the CVS Pharmacy store on East Main Street in Pawling, New York, access to pharmacy care has returned to the community.

CVS Pharmacy has opened a temporary mobile pharmacy at the site of the former store, located at 26 East Main Street, allowing local patients to once again fill prescriptions and access essential pharmacy services close to home while plans for a permanent location move forward.

The mobile pharmacy, which began serving patients on July 21, is in the parking lot of the former store and offers many of the same services the community relied on, such as prescription dispensing and medication management support, before the July 4 fire. The damaged building was demolished following the incident, making the temporary location an important resource for Pawling residents as recovery efforts continue.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from state and local officials, including Governor Hochul's Office, the Dutchess County Executive's Office and the Pawling Mayor's Office, as well as our customers and patients, during this challenging time," said Evan Miller, Division Vice President, CVS Pharmacy. "Most importantly, we're pleased to once again provide pharmacy care and services to the Pawling community while we work toward a permanent location."

Continuity of care

Since the fire, CVS Pharmacy has worked to minimize disruption for patients by directing them to nearby CVS Pharmacy locations and expanding support options, including waiving home delivery fees for eligible prescriptions.

The opening of the mobile pharmacy marks another important step in restoring convenient access to medications and pharmacy services for Pawling residents. CVS Pharmacy continues to work closely with community leaders and local officials to identify and establish a permanent location in the village.

In addition to supporting patients, CVS Pharmacy has ensured that all colleagues from the former East Main Street location remain employed. Team members have been reassigned to the mobile pharmacy or nearby CVS Pharmacy stores serving the area.

Mobile pharmacy hours

The temporary mobile pharmacy is open:

Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing community support

As recovery efforts continue, CVS Pharmacy remains committed to supporting the Pawling community and helping residents maintain access to the care and services they depend on.

As part of that commitment, CVS Health has donated $5,000 to Pawling Yoga & Wellness, a neighboring nonprofit organization that was also destroyed in the July 4 fire. Guided by a mission to make holistic wellness accessible to all through its Pay What You Can model, the organization has long served as a valued community resource. CVS Health's donation will help support the continuation of its programs and classes as the organization rebuilds and moves forward alongside the Pawling community.

Find more stories and multimedia from CVS Health at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CVS Health

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cvs-health

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SOURCE: CVS Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/temporary-mobile-cvs-pharmacy-helps-restore-pharmacy-access-in-pawlin-1209730