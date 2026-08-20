Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Althea Copper Corp. (CSE: ALTH) (formerly, Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Common Shares") will list on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") after acquiring Althea Copper Corp., a private company that holds an option to acquire the Mink Narrows Property in Manitoba ("Pre-Amalgamated Althea").

Pursuant to the terms of an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated June 26, 2026, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Pre-Amalgamated Althea through an amalgamation between 1561889 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Yankee Hat Sub") and Pre-Amalgamated Althea (the "Amalgamation"), whereby Yankee Hat Sub and Pre-Amalgamated Althea continued on as one corporation ("Amalco") (the "Transaction").

Upon completion of the Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Althea Copper Corp." and its Common Shares will commence trading on the Exchange under the trading symbol "ALTH" at the open of markets on August 20, 2026.

Terms of the Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement:

Prior to closing of the Amalgamation Agreement:

(a) the Company consolidated its issued and outstanding Common Shares (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share of the Company for every 5.0480494 pre-consolidation shares of the Company;

(b) Pre-Amalgamated Althea completed a share consolidation of its common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation share of Pre-Amalgamated Althea for every 2.108189429 pre-consolidation shares of Pre-Amalgamated Althea; and

(c) Pre-Amalgamated Althea completed the Concurrent Private Placement (as defined below).

In consideration of Pre-Amalgamated Althea, the Company issued a total of 16,000,000 post-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consideration Shares") to the shareholder of Pre-Amalgamated Althea, including the subscribers under the Concurrent Private Placement, (the "Pre-Amalgamated Althea Shareholders"). Each Pre-Amalgamated Althea Shareholder received such number of Consideration Shares in the capital of the Company as was equal to the number of Common Shares held by the Pre-Amalgamated Althea Shareholders.

Each warrant of Pre-Amalgamated Althea (the "Warrants") outstanding immediately prior to the Transaction was deemed to be amended and exchanged for post-consolidation Warrants of the Company.

The Company changed its name to "Althea Copper Corp."

As disclosed in the Listing Statement, an aggregate of 3,347,524 Common Shares and 205,639 warrants are subject to escrow requirements under an escrow agreement dated August 14, 2026, and between the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Lowell Kamin, Leo Horn and Douglas Engdahl.

Financing Terms

Pre-Amalgamated Althea completed a concurrent private placement (the "Concurrent Private Placement") of 12,500,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.05 per Subscription Receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $625,000. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share of Pre-Amalgamated Althea for every one (1) Subscription Receipt immediately prior to closing of the Amalgamation.

The net proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement will be used for the continued development and exploration of the Company's Mink Narrow Property, the commitments of the Company over the next 12 months from the date of the Company's Listing Statement, and for general working capital purposes.

Directors and Officers of Althea Copper Corp.

As a result of closing of the Transaction, the Company's management and board now consist of:

Lowell Kamin - Chief Executive Officer and Director;

Kyle Appleby - Chief Financial Officer and Director;

Leo Horn - Director; and

Douglas Engdahl - Chairman and Director.

Additional details of each officer and director are set forth in the Company's Listing Statement.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with the closing of the Transaction, the Company has now granted a total of 2,100,000 stock options to its directors, officers and consultants. The stock options are exercisable at $0.05 per share and expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Althea Copper Corp.

The Company holds an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in the Mink Narrows Property (as more particularly described in the Company's Listing Statement posted to the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on August 18, 2026). The Mink Narrows Property is located in west central Manitoba, roughly 24 kilometres southeast of Flin Flon, Manitoba, and consists of 53 claims for a total area of 6,984 hectares. The most significant mineralization on the Mink Narrows Property is the Copper Reef Deposit, thought to consist of two (2) adjacent copper and zinc sulphide bodies. Additionally, a number of gold mineralization showings are present on the Mink Narrows Property.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by several material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310616

Source: Althea Copper Corp.