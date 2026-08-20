Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Althea Copper Corp. ("Althea" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the completion of a merger with the junior miner, Yankee Hat Minerals Ltd. The ticker symbol is ALTH.

Althea has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mink Narrows property in Manitoba's Flin Flon-Snow Lake mining district. The project consists of 53 mineral claims comprising nearly 7,000 hectares of land and is located 24 kilometres southeast of the city of Flin Flon. A significant amount of historic exploration activity has taken place at Mink Narrows, indicating that it is prospective for copper, zinc and other metals. Althea's land package also includes a large unexplored area. The Company is focused on creating value through disciplined exploration.

"The Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt is one of the world's great mining belts, and we are pleased to see that early-stage exploration remains highly active in the region, supported by near-record copper prices," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We wish Althea's team success at Mink Narrows, where it can build on the past exploration activity at the property."

"We are very pleased to have Althea Copper begin trading on the CSE. This listing represents an important milestone for the Company and provides us with a strong public-market platform as we advance our exploration strategy and evaluate opportunities to build long-term value for our shareholders," said Lowell Kamin, CEO of Althea Copper. "We appreciate the support of the CSE team and everyone who helped us reach this point."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)