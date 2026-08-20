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WKN: 910555 | ISIN: CA62426E4022 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
20.08.26 | 22:41
0,011 Euro
-100,00 % -0,011
Branche
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Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0090,01222:41
PR Newswire
20.08.2026 21:48 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.: Mountain Province Announces Completion of Continuation as a Company under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia)

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") announces that the continuation of the Company (the "Continuation") as a corporation under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) ("OBCA") to British Columbia as a company under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) ("BCBCA") was completed on August 19, 2026.

The shareholders of the Company approved the Continuation at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2026. The Continuation has received all regulatory approvals required under the OBCA, BCBCA and applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Continuation, the Registrar of Companies in the province of British Columbia issued, to the Company, a Certificate of Continuation (the "ContinuationCertificate") and the Company repealed and replaced its articles and bylaws with a notice of articles and articles under the BCBCA (the "BCBCAConstating Documents"). A copy of the Continuation Certificate and the BCBCA Constating Documents will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province is a 49% participant with De Beers in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine (the "GK Mine") located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The GK Mine joint venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 96,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the GK Mine that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province and this news release visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mountain-province-announces-completion-of-continuation-as-a-company-under-the-business-corporations-act-british-columbia-302856810.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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