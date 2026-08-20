Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - NZX Limited (NZSE: NZX): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on NZX Limited (NZSE: NZX). We believe NZX's 1H26 results modestly improve the setup, with Smart and Wealth Technologies providing growth while Capital Markets awaits normalization in issuance/trading. The 140 bps y/y margin decline to 35.6% appears to reflect QuayStreet transition costs and investment rather than underlying deterioration, with 2H26 improvement expected despite higher Smart marketing ahead of the Q4 KiwiSaver relaunch. Wealth Technologies provides the clearest medium-term visibility; contracted migrations support ARR toward $18.7M, though elevated CapEx and migration timing remain important through 2027. Management is tracking toward the midpoint of FY26 guidance, supporting confidence in the near-term earnings cadence.

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Key Takeaways:

Smart and Wealth Technologies are increasingly carrying the growth story. Smart FUM rose 28.5% y/y to $18.0B with operating earnings up 11%, while Wealth Technology FUA reached $21.1B and ARR increased 15% to $13.7M. Contracted migrations imply ARR can reach roughly $18.7M, giving investors better visibility into medium-term recurring growth.

The margin pressure looks transitional rather than structural. The 140 bps y/y decline in margin to 35.6% was attributed primarily to QuayStreet transition costs and investment, with management expecting improvement in 2H26 as those costs roll off. That matters because it suggests current profitability understates the earnings potential of the growing Smart and Wealth businesses.

Capital Markets remains the swing factor, while guidance provides near-term downside support. Primary issuance and trading activity remain subdued, although management is seeing more early-stage listing interest and several IPO candidates waiting for better conditions. Despite that softness, NZX maintained FY26 EBITDA guidance of $53.0M-$58.5M and is tracking toward the midpoint, leaving a recovery in issuance, trading and derivatives as incremental upside rather than something required to make the current earnings outlook work.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Stonegate, Inc.