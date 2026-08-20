Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2026) - Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) ("Irruptive Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" private placement basis, 24,000,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $1.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $30,000,000 (the "Underwritten Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for 24 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of $1.65.

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 3,600,000 Units at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000 exercisable at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Option").

The net proceeds received from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Pimentón Project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that closing of the Offering will occur on or about September 10, 2026, or such other date or dates as the Corporation and the Underwriters may agree. The Offering is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities sold under the Offering will have a hold period in Canada of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Irruptive Metals Corp.

Irruptive Metals Corp. (TSXV: IRR) is a Canadian copper-gold exploration company focused on unlocking value from high-quality mineral projects in Chile. The Company's flagship Pimentón Project is strategically located within one of the world's most prolific porphyry copper-gold belts and has been the subject of extensive historical exploration by major mining companies, underscoring its significant discovery potential.

For further information, contact:

Alfredo Bazo

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Telephone: 416-800-1066

Email: info@irruptivemetals.com

Website: https://irruptivemetals.com/

100 King Street, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, Canada, M5X 1A4

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements that include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the terms, conditions and anticipated timing and closing of the Offering, the intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including conditional approval of the TSXV in connection with the Offering.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the Pimentón Project. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Additional information, including risks facing the Company, are outlined in the Company's Filing Statement dated July 20, 2026, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/ Not for Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in the United States /

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Source: Irruptive Metals Corp.