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WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
20.08.26 | 21:01
43,640 Euro
-0,05 % -0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,58043,96007:49
43,68043,86007:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 07:10 Uhr
162 Leser
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Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis share capital reduction becomes effective

PRESS RELEASE

Arcadis share capital reduction becomes effective

Amsterdam, 21 August 2026 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets announced that the cancellation of 4,575,796 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company has become effective as of 18 August 2026.

The cancellation was resolved upon by the General Meeting of Shareholders on 20 May 2026. The statutory creditor opposition period has expired and no opposition has been filed, or any opposition has been withdrawn or resolved. As a result, the share cancellation and the related reduction of the Company's issued share capital have become effective as of 18 August 2026.

Following the cancellation, Arcadis' issued share capital amounts to €1,717,337.90, divided into 85,866,295 ordinary shares and 600 priority shares.

The cancelled shares were held by Arcadis and had been repurchased as part of the Company's share buyback programme. The cancellation of the shares is in line with the announced purpose of the programme to reduce capital.

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sinem Baykaloz | +31 (0)613930008 | sinem.baykaloz@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

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  • Arcadis share capital reduction becomes effective

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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