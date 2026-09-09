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WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
09.09.26 | 08:00
43,640 Euro
+0,05 % +0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,00044,06011:15
44,00044,06011:15
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2026 10:46 Uhr
175 Leser
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Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis presents its 2027-2029 Business Strategy during the Capital Markets Day on the 29th of September 2026

PRESS RELEASE

Register now!

Arcadis presents its 2027-2029 Business Strategy during the Capital Markets Day on the 29th of September 2026

Amsterdam, 9 September 2026 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets published the registration details for the live webcast of Company's Capital Markets Day event on Tuesday 29 September 2026 from 14:00-16:00 CET.

REGISTER HERE

During the event, CEO Heather Polinsky, CFO Simon Crowe, Chief People Officer Jana Belysova and Chief Delivery Officer Hans Dekker, together with the Global Industry Executives will present Arcadis' 2027-2029 Strategy.

Arcadis gave a preview of its 2027-2029 strategy during its 2026 Half Year Results publication on 30 July 2026 (download documents here). The new strategy is built on three pillars to drive growth and lasting value:

  1. Focus on our strengths: concentrating investment in the sectors and growth markets where our expertise is recognized by clients and valued for addressing their most pressing challenges and capture emerging opportunities.
  2. Simplify our organization: aligning the organization around client sectors and standardizing delivery through globalized service delivery teams, with a strong local presence, while scaling our leading Environmental Services across the client offering.
  3. Drive performance culture and commercial execution through enhanced incentives and talent development.
  • AI and Digital are embedded across all three strategic pillars, helping clients unlock new value through innovative solutions while improving productivity, efficiency and scalability across Arcadis.

Arcadis' strategic growth and margin targets for 2027-2029 were yet announced at the Q2 2026 Results publication on 30 July 2026:

  • Organic Net Revenue growth1): Mid-single digit over the cycle 2027-2029
  • Operating EBITDA margin2): Mid- to high-teens by 2029

1) Organic Net Revenue growth definiton

2) Operating EBITDA will replace Operating EBITA as the margin KPI from 1st January 2027. Operating EBITDA for Q2'26: 13.8% and H1'26: 13.7%. Add definition EBITDA

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Christine Disch | +31 (0)615376020 | christine.disch@arcadis.com

CAPITAL MARKETS DAY WEBCAST
29 September 2026 at 14:00 CET: https://www.arcadis.com/en/investors/capital-markets-day/

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries and reported €5 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

Attachments

  • Arcadis presents its 2027-2029 Business Strategy during the Capital Markets Day on the 29th of September 2026
  • Arcadis Strategy 2027-2029 preview-extract from Q2&HY 2026 analyst deck

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.