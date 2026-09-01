Strategic partnership combines climate risk expertise, adaptation planning, and operational resilience capabilities to help organizations reduce climate-related risk

Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Arcadis, a global leader in design, engineering, and consultancy solutions. Together, the companies will help organizations better assess, manage, and reduce climate-related risks across their operations, facilities, and supply chains.

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The partnership combines Arcadis' expertise in climate risk, resilience strategy, adaptation planning, and engineering with Everbridge capabilities in critical event management, operational resilience, and risk intelligence. As an initial offering under the partnership, the companies are launching a Climate Risk Assessment (CRA) designed to help organizations better understand climate-related vulnerabilities, quantify potential impacts, and prioritize actions to strengthen resilience.

Climate-related disruptions are becoming more frequent, costly, and interconnected. Yet many organizations still lack a clear understanding of how physical climate risks could affect critical facilities, operations, and business continuity plans. The Climate Risk Assessment addresses this challenge by combining multi-hazard climate data with asset and operational context to provide actionable insights for decision-makers.

Everbridge and Arcadis are also exploring additional solutions spanning climate adaptation, advanced analytics, operational response planning, and risk transfer strategies to help organizations better anticipate and manage climate-related threats.

"Organizations cannot prepare for risks they do not fully understand," said Dominic Jones, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Everbridge. "By partnering with Arcadis, we are helping customers move beyond awareness to action. Together, we can provide a clearer picture of climate-related risks and help organizations take practical steps to strengthen resilience before disruptions occur."

The Climate Risk Assessment helps organizations:

Identify locations where climate risks are most significant across their portfolio

Understand how climate hazards may translate into operational disruption and asset damage

Evaluate future and worst-case scenarios to support planning and investment decisions

Prioritize adaptation measures and resilience initiatives based on quantified risk

Through the partnership, customers will be able to leverage Arcadis' climate risk, resilience, and adaptation expertise together with its Nexus platform to assess exposure across multiple climate hazards, including flooding, heat, wind, cold, and sea-level rise. By combining climate intelligence with asset and operational context, organizations can better prioritize resilience and adaptation measures. Assessment data can also be integrated into the Everbridge platform, helping organizations visualize climate risks alongside operational, geographic, and critical event information for more informed decision making before, during, and after disruptive events.

"Climate resilience requires more than understanding future hazards, particularly as it's becoming a boardroom discussion driving a competitive advantage. Organizations need to know which assets are most at risk, what the potential impacts could be, and where to focus investment," said George Longfoot, Global Director of Climate Technology at Arcadis. "By bringing together Arcadis' climate risk expertise and Everbridge resilience capabilities, we're giving clients a practical path from risk assessment to action."

The partnership establishes a foundation for broader collaboration between the companies across climate adaptation, operational resilience, and risk management.

For more information about the Climate Risk Assessment, contact Everbridge at climaterisk@everbridge.com.

Organizations can learn more about regional climate threats and practical preparedness strategies through two Everbridge webinars featuring Arcadis, now available on demand: Europe's Weather Risk Outlook and From Typhoons to Heat Stress.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is a global leader delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets.

We are 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors.

We operate in over 30 countries and reported €4.9 billion in gross revenues for 2025.

Learn more at www.arcadis.com

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799