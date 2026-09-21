Senior executives from AWS, Allianz, ServiceNow, Arcadis, and leading European organisations to explore AI, regulatory change, and evolving operational risks

Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today shared details of the Everbridge European Operational Resilience Summit, taking place 6th October at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

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The invitation-only Summit will bring together security, risk, and business continuity leaders from across Europe to discuss how organisations can strengthen operational resilience amid a rapidly changing risk landscape. Senior executives from Everbridge, AWS, Allianz, ServiceNow, Arcadis, and leading European organisations will share perspectives on emerging challenges, best practices, and strategies to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disruption.

European organisations are navigating an increasingly complex operating environment shaped by cyber threats, geopolitical instability, evolving regulatory requirements such as DORA and NIS2, and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence. These challenges are elevating operational resilience as a board-level priority and increasing the need for coordinated response across people, processes, and technology.

"Organisations across Europe are being asked to prepare for a wider range of disruptions while maintaining continuity of critical operations," said Graeme Orsborn, Vice President, EMEA, at Everbridge. "This Summit is an opportunity to bring leaders together to share practical experiences, examine what's changing, and discuss how organisations can strengthen resilience by identifying risk earlier, responding faster, and continuously improving how they prepare for disruption."

Discussions throughout the Summit will explore Europe's risk and regulatory landscape, real-world lessons in crisis leadership, coordination across security, IT, and business operations, and the opportunities and challenges presented by AI and automation. Designed for CSOs, CISOs, CIOs, COOs, heads of operational resilience, and business continuity leaders, the Summit will focus on practical strategies for using AI and automation to improve decision-making and accelerate response while maintaining appropriate governance, transparency, and human oversight.

The Summit follows the recent introduction of Everbridge 360 AI, the next evolution of the company's High Velocity Critical Event Management platform, which applies purpose-built AI to help organisations strengthen operational resilience.

The Everbridge European Operational Resilience Summit will take place 6th October 2026 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The formal programme runs from 10:30 to 15:30, followed by networking and an optional stadium tour through 17:30.

For more information or to request attendance, visit the event registration page.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Germany Contact

Everbridge Deutschland (DACH)

Leopoldstrasse 23

80802 Munich, Germany

+49 89 2444 23 013