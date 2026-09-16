New offering brings continuity data together with real-time intelligence, AI-assisted insights, and response capabilities to identify resilience gaps, accelerate action, and continuously strengthen preparedness

Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced Everbridge 360 AI Bridge, a new organizational resilience offering that connects continuity plans directly with the Everbridge 360 AI platform organizations use to manage live critical events. By bringing preparedness together with risk intelligence, emergency communications, and incident response, Bridge helps organizations understand where resilience is weakest before disruption occurs and turn that insight into coordinated action.

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With the introduction of Everbridge 360 AI Bridge, BC in the Cloud will become Everbridge 360 AI Prepare, where organizations build, maintain, and test business continuity and disaster recovery plans. Prepare provides the planning foundation, while Bridge brings that continuity data into Everbridge 360 AI by connecting it with operational intelligence and response capabilities.

Organizations invest significant time developing business continuity and disaster recovery plans, conducting impact assessments, and validating recovery strategies. While these efforts help satisfy compliance requirements, plans alone do not always reveal where resilience is weakest including preparedness gaps, single points of failure, and vulnerabilities that may become critical during a disruption.

Bridge closes that gap. It maps assets and dependencies to the business services that matter most, establishes and monitors impact tolerances, and surfaces resilience gaps against live operational data. Together, these capabilities provide greater visibility across preparedness, real-time response, recovery, and continuous improvement. Bridge also creates a continuous feedback loop between preparedness and response, helping organizations prioritize remediation and apply lessons from incidents and exercises to continuously strengthen their plans.

"A business continuity plan is only as valuable as your ability to put it into action when disruption occurs," said Bryan Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. "Everbridge already helps organizations manage critical events in real time. With Everbridge 360 AI Bridge, we're connecting that same operational response capability directly to business continuity planning, so plans can become an active part of managing an incident as it unfolds. It's about moving business continuity beyond planning and making it part of how organizations manage disruption and continuously strengthen resilience."

Key capabilities of Everbridge 360 AI Bridge include:

Identify important business services and map assets and dependencies that support them.

Assess potential operational impacts against established impact tolerance thresholds.

Monitor resilience posture, surface gaps, and prioritize remediation through dashboards and AI-assisted insights.

Connect continuity plans and impact data to Response Management workflows to accelerate action during business disruptions.

Everbridge 360 AI Bridge is currently available through an Early Access Program, with general availability planned for Q4 2026.

Everbridge will showcase Everbridge 360 AI Bridge during GSX 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the solution and meet with Everbridge experts at Booth #1841.

Learn more about Everbridge 360 AI Bridge and the broader Everbridge 360 AI platform.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799