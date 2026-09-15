Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence combines AI-powered capabilities with expanded open-source data to help organizations identify emerging threats earlier and make faster, more informed decisions

Following the introduction of Everbridge 360 AI at GSX 2026, Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced significant new investments in its risk intelligence portfolio with the introduction of Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence and Everbridge 360 AI Risk Stream. These new offers expand organizations' ability to identify emerging threats earlier, understand evolving situations more clearly, and respond with greater speed and confidence. Protective Intelligence also builds on the recently announced acquisition of Open Measures, bringing advanced open-source intelligence capabilities into the offering.

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Today's risks rarely begin with the incident itself. Increasingly, the earliest indicators of operational, physical, and reputational threats emerge across online communities, messaging platforms, social media, and other digital channels long before they appear in traditional intelligence sources. Organizations need earlier visibility into emerging threats before they become operational disruptions, along with the context to turn those signals into informed decisions.

The Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence solution combines AI-powered analysis with open-source intelligence to enable organizations to detect emerging risks sooner, understand their potential impact, and coordinate response through a single platform. It also helps organizations monitor and investigate threats targeting executives, traveling employees, and other designated individuals, providing richer context to help teams assess and prioritize risk.

Everbridge 360 AI Risk Stream delivers high-volume, real-time risk intelligence from thousands of trusted global sources, giving security and operations teams earlier visibility into emerging events and helping them focus on the risks most relevant to their people and operations.

A leading global transportation company participating in an Everbridge AI pilot said, "Our work with Everbridge has shown us the potential of pairing powerful AI with a clear, intuitive user experience. The solution will help us quickly classify and prioritize high-profile events, including incidents outside traditional asset-proximity alerts, while assessing potential connections to our brand and business. By translating complex risk intelligence into configurable, actionable workflows, it can reduce information overload, improve decision confidence, and strengthen operational resilience at scale."

"Security teams don't need more data they need intelligence they can act on," said Julie Finkelstein, VP, Risk Intelligence at Everbridge. "With Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence and Risk Stream, we're bringing together real-time intelligence, AI-powered analysis, and open-source data to help teams cut through the noise, understand what matters, and direct their attention where it's needed most. The goal is to give customers the context they need to move from identifying potential risk to making confident, informed decisions."

Open Measures further strengthens these capabilities by adding advanced open-source intelligence and proprietary data collection to the Everbridge risk intelligence portfolio. Open Measures' technology helps organizations identify and analyze signals across a broad range of online sources, creating new opportunities for AI-powered analysis, investigation, and decision support.

Everbridge will demonstrate its expanded Risk Intelligence portfolio including Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence, Everbridge 360 AI Risk Stream, and newly integrated Open Measures capabilities during GSX 2026 at Booth #1841.

Learn more about Everbridge 360 AI Protective Intelligence and how Everbridge helps organizations identify and assess emerging risks.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799