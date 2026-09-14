Enhanced platform combines proven resilience workflows with embedded AI and enterprise-grade governance to help organizations make better decisions, respond faster, and continuously strengthen operational resilience

Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM), today introduced Everbridge 360 AI, the next evolution of its dynamically adaptive resilience platform. By combining proven resilience workflows with purpose-built artificial intelligence, Everbridge 360 AI helps organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from critical events with greater speed, confidence, and operational consistency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914624367/en/

As organizations face an increasing volume of natural disasters, cyber threats, infrastructure disruptions, workplace incidents, and other rapidly evolving risks, leaders need to quickly understand what matters, how their people and operations may be affected, and what to do next. Everbridge 360 AI combines the company's trusted resilience capabilities with AI to help teams cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and accelerate response through guided workflows while keeping people in control.

Unlike standalone AI assistants or point solutions, Everbridge 360 AI embeds AI directly into the enterprise workflows organizations rely on to manage critical events from preparedness through response and recovery. The platform helps organizations draft emergency communications, summarize evolving incidents, highlight key operational insights, assist with decision-making, and automate routine tasks so response teams can focus on protecting people, maintaining operations, and building resilience.

Everbridge 360 AI also puts expert guidance at users' fingertips through the new Everbridge 360 AI Advisor, a conversational guide tailored to an organization's priorities and operating context. Advisor helps teams assess evolving situations and potential impacts, determine next steps, and navigate response workflows. By providing AI-assisted guidance in the moment, Advisor helps users move more quickly from understanding what's happening to taking coordinated action.

"As threats become faster and more complex, organizations need to be able to understand what's happening and respond just as quickly," said Adam Good, Associate Director, Global Security at Merck Co., Inc. "Bringing AI into critical event management can help teams turn intelligence into action faster and move from simply reacting to a crisis toward anticipating threats before they escalate. Everbridge is helping advance that shift by applying AI purposefully, pairing intelligent automation with human judgment to help protect our people and operations."

"Everbridge 360 AI represents the next evolution of more than two decades of resilience expertise," said Dave Wagner, Chief Executive Officer at Everbridge. "We're applying AI in thoughtful and practical ways to help organizations make more informed decisions and take more effective action. Just as important, we're delivering those capabilities with the governance, transparency, and human oversight our customers need to confidently use AI in mission-critical operations."

Everbridge recently achieved ISO/IEC 42001 certification, the international standard for artificial intelligence management systems. The certification reflects the company's commitment to AI governance, transparency, risk management, and human oversight as it continues to expand AI capabilities across the Everbridge 360 AI platform.

Across the platform, AI capabilities assist not replace operators by providing intelligent recommendations, accelerating routine tasks, and helping teams apply lessons from each event to strengthen future response. The result is a more dynamically adaptive approach to resilience autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be while maintaining enterprise governance and control.

Everbridge 360 AI is available in three editions:

Everbridge 360 AI Core delivers essential AI-enabled critical communications and employee safety capabilities, helping organizations communicate more effectively during critical events.

delivers essential AI-enabled critical communications and employee safety capabilities, helping organizations communicate more effectively during critical events. Everbridge 360 AI Pro expands situational awareness with AI-assisted risk intelligence, alert assessment, and operational decision support.

expands situational awareness with AI-assisted risk intelligence, alert assessment, and operational decision support. Everbridge 360 AI Enterprise delivers the company's most comprehensive resilience platform, combining critical event management, crisis management, decision-ready risk intelligence, analytics, and AI-powered capabilities that support enterprise-wide operational resilience.

To support customers as they adopt these new capabilities, Everbridge is also introducing forward-deployed engineering (FDE) support, offering hands-on technical expertise to help organizations integrate and apply AI within their critical event management workflows.

Everbridge will showcase Everbridge 360 AI during GSX 2026, taking place September 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new AI-powered capabilities at Booth #1841.

Learn more about Everbridge 360 AI and how AI is advancing High Velocity Critical Event Management.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914624367/en/

Contacts:

Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799