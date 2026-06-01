Everbridge, the global leader in High Velocity Critical Event Management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the opening of its new Germany office in Munich, reinforcing the company's long-term commitment to customers and partners across the DACH region and broader European market.

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"Germany continues to be an important market for Everbridge and for our customers across Europe," said Graeme Orsborn, Vice President of International SaaS Sales at Everbridge. "Opening our Munich office brings us closer to the organizations we support every day and reflects our ongoing investment in the region, our people, and our customers. We're seeing growing demand for modern resilience and critical event management capabilities across Europe, and we want to support that growth with a stronger local presence."

The new Munich office further expands Everbridge operations across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, enabling closer collaboration with customers and partners throughout the region. As organizations place greater focus on operational resilience, emergency communications, and critical event response, Everbridge continues to invest in local expertise and regional support.

Parts of the Everbridge platform are developed and hosted within the EU, supporting European compliance requirements and relevant ISO certifications. Everbridge also continues to expand its operational and technical presence across EMEA, where the company now has close to 300 employees.

Today, Everbridge supports more than 1,250 customers across Europe, with the EU representing a significant and growing part of the company's global business.

About Everbridge

Everbridge helps more than 6,500 enterprises and government organizations manage critical events by enabling them to know earlier, respond faster, and improve continuously. Through an all-in-one AI-powered platform, Everbridge High Velocity CEM is autonomous when you want it to be and human-guided when you need it to be, so every incident response is optimized. For more information, visit everbridge.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Germany Contact

Everbridge Deutschland (DACH)

Leopoldstrasse 23

80802 Munich, Germany

+49 89 2444 23 013