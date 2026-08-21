

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - NIBE Industrier AB (NIBEB.SW, NIABY, NIBE_B.ST), a Swedish manufacturing company, on Friday reported higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the second quarter, net profit attributable to parent company shareholders increased to SEK 751 million from SEK 492 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were SEK 0.37 versus SEK 0.24 last year.



Operating profit jumped to SEK 1.23 billion from SEK 944 million in the prior year.



Net sales increased to SEK 10.85 billion from SEK 10.08 billion in the previous year.



The company said the impact of global security conditions, exchange rates and energy price volatility remains difficult to assess. However, the company remains optimistic about its performance in 2026 and over the longer term.



On Thursday, NIBE Industrier closed trading CHF 3.2220 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News