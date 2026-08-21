NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 2, 2026

Continued good growth and further improvement in profitability
NET SALES
Net sales amounted to SEK 10,849 (10,082) million
GROWTH
Growth amounted to 7.6% (8.7% at fixed exchange rates)
OPERATING PROFIT
Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,232 (944) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.4% (9.4%)
PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS
Profit after net financial items amounted to SEK 1,025 (700) million
NET PROFIT
Net profit amounted to SEK 753 (494) million
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.24)
Attachment:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a766488e7af30bdc29cd9af4dbaef2de4
Contacts
For questions, please contact:
Gerteric Lindquist, CEO
Hans Backman, CFO
+46 433 27 30 00
This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:00 CEST.