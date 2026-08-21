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WKN: A3CRAH | ISIN: SE0015988019 | Ticker-Symbol: NJB
Tradegate
21.08.26 | 09:55
3,768 Euro
+7,53 % +0,264
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Schweden 30
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,7663,77210:02
3,7683,77210:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 2, 2026

Continued good growth and further improvement in profitability

NET SALES
Net sales amounted to SEK 10,849 (10,082) million

GROWTH
Growth amounted to 7.6% (8.7% at fixed exchange rates)

OPERATING PROFIT
Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,232 (944) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.4% (9.4%)

PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS
Profit after net financial items amounted to SEK 1,025 (700) million

NET PROFIT
Net profit amounted to SEK 753 (494) million

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.24)

Attachment:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a766488e7af30bdc29cd9af4dbaef2de4

Contacts
For questions, please contact:
Gerteric Lindquist, CEO
Hans Backman, CFO
+46 433 27 30 00

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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