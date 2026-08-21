NIBE Industrier AB: NIBE Industrier AB (publ), Interim Report 2, 2026

Continued good growth and further improvement in profitability

NET SALES

Net sales amounted to SEK 10,849 (10,082) million



GROWTH

Growth amounted to 7.6% (8.7% at fixed exchange rates)

OPERATING PROFIT

Operating profit amounted to SEK 1,232 (944) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 11.4% (9.4%)

PROFIT AFTER NET FINANCIAL ITEMS

Profit after net financial items amounted to SEK 1,025 (700) million

NET PROFIT

Net profit amounted to SEK 753 (494) million

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 0.37 (0.24)

Attachment:

https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a766488e7af30bdc29cd9af4dbaef2de4

Contacts

For questions, please contact:

Gerteric Lindquist, CEO

Hans Backman, CFO

+46 433 27 30 00

This information is information that NIBE Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:00 CEST.