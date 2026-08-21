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WKN: A0X94E | ISIN: SE0002169292 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Westpay AB: Westpay AB publishes Interim Report for Q2 2026: Strengthened Payment Resilience and Profitable SaaS Growth

Westpay's second quarter of 2026 confirms the direction the company has communicated over several quarters: a more recurring, more profitable and more resilient payments company - characterized by continued ARR growth, stronger earnings, disciplined cost control and improved operating leverage. The direction forward is clear. Westpay's story is about scaling a predictable business model on top of a resilient payments platform in a vast addressable market.

Significant achievements

  • Profitable SaaS growth and stronger profitability - Net sales +11%, EBITDA +47%, EBIT +699%, and net earnings of MSEK 0.8 (0.0)
  • Improvement of ARR and recurring revenues, now 69% of net sales - ARR +10% and recurring revenues +10%
  • Solid first-half cash generation - Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes amounted to MSEK 2.9 for the quarter, up from MSEK 2.4 a year earlier. For the first half of 2026, cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 6.7, underpinned by stronger operating profit.
  • Strategic partnership with Worldline - Enabling Westpay to route payment transactions to Worldline, offer Dynamic Currency Conversion, and jointly pursue larger merchant opportunities across the Nordics - with the direct technical connection targeted to be in production during the third quarter
  • New partnership with Sveriges bagare & konditorer (SBK) - Westpay becomes a recommended payment solutions partner to SBK's network of around 500 member companies
  • Resilience as a critical buying criterion - Continued execution on offline capability, Swedish redundancy and acquirer independence

Financial Summary

The second quarter 2026 (the second quarter 2025)

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 19.8 (17.8), a change of MSEK +2.0 / +11%
  • EBITDA was MSEK 3.8 (2.6), a change of MSEK +1.2 / +47%
  • EBIT was MSEK 1.5 (0.2), a change of MSEK +1.3 / +699%
  • Net earnings were MSEK 0.8 (0.0), a change of MSEK +0.8
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (0.00), a change of SEK +0.01
  • ARR amounted to MSEK 54.6 (49.7), a change of MSEK +4.9 / +10%
  • Recurring revenues made up 69% (70) of net sales

January-June 2026 (January-June 2025)

  • Net sales totalled MSEK 38.6 (35.6), a change of MSEK +3.0 / +8%
  • EBITDA was MSEK 7.4 (5.4), a change of MSEK +2.0 / +38%
  • EBIT was MSEK 2.6 (0.5), a change of MSEK +2.1 / +454%
  • Net earnings were MSEK 0.9 (0.8), a change of MSEK +0.1 / +16%
  • Net earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.01 (0.01), a change of SEK +0.0
  • Recurring revenues made up 69% (68) of net sales

For all reports, please follow the link: https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact:
Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Westpay AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 07:00 CEST.

About Westpay
Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Learn more at: westpay.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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