Westpay AB: Westpay partners with Sveriges bagare & konditorer to strengthen payment support for Sweden's bakery and confectionery sector

Westpay AB ("Westpay"), a Nordic leader in secure payment solutions, today announces a new partnership with Sveriges bagare & konditorer (SBK), the trade organisation representing Sweden's bakeries and confectioneries.

Under the partnership, Westpay becomes a recommended payment solutions partner to SBK's network of around 500 member companies. The aim is to give bakery and confectionery businesses access to modern, reliable and efficient payment solutions that are adapted to the everyday realities of the sector.



Sveriges bagare & konditorer works actively to support its members in areas such as food legislation, tax and VAT matters, education and broader business development, and negotiates agreements intended to create commercial value for its members.



For bakeries and confectioneries, the everyday reality is queues, peak hours and thin margins - moments when a stalled checkout means a lost sale. Reliability sits at the core of the offering. Westpay payment service is built to keep selling even when connectivity drops, shifting automatically into a secure offline mode so the queue keeps moving and no sale is lost. Behind the payment terminal, the platform is acquirer-independent for card acquiring - routing payments across multiple acquirers for continuity - and built and run in Sweden. For a busy bakery, the result is simple: the checkout keeps working when conditions are not ideal.



"We are very pleased to welcome Westpay as a partner to Sveriges bagare & konditorer. Our members operate in a fast-paced environment where smooth and reliable payments are essential. Through this partnership, we can offer them access to modern payment technology and a trusted partner with strong market expertise," says?Martin Lundell, CEO of Sveriges bagare & konditorer.



"Bakeries and confectioneries are a much-loved part of Swedish everyday life, and we are proud to support the sector. Our ambition is simple: payments that just work, on the systems our partners' members already trust, so they can focus on their craft and their customers," adds?Sten Karlsson, CEO of Westpay AB.



The partnership is effective immediately.



Secure. Swedish. Ready.

About Sveriges bagare & konditorer

Founded in 1900, Sveriges bagare & konditorer is the trade organisation for Sweden's bakery and confectionery industry, representing around 500 member companies ranging from local artisan bakeries to large producers. Learn more at bageri.se.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Westpay

Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Learn more at: westpay.se