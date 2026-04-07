Westpay AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting in Westpay AB

Westpay AB held its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday April 7, 2026, where the following main resolutions were passed.

For more information on the resolutions, please see the notice of the annual general meeting and the complete resolution proposals, which are available at the company's website, www.westpay.se.

Adoption of profit and loss account and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet, and allocation of the company's results

The profit and loss account and balance sheet, well as the consolidated profit and loss account and consolidated balance sheet, were adopted, and non-restricted equity of SEK -18.610.915 was carried forward and it was resolved that no dividend shall be paid.

Discharge from liability

The meeting discharged the board of directors and the CEO from liability towards the company for the management during the financial year 2025.

Board of directors and auditors

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal in the notice, to re-elect Christina Detlefsen, Annika Fagerlund, Jan Lundblad, Jörgen Nordlund, Mattias Lewrén and Per-Anders Wärn as board members for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting. Christina Detlefsen was re-elected as chair of the board.

The fees to the board of directors were resolved to a total of SEK 500,000, with SEK 250,000 to the chair of the board and SEK 50,000 to other members elected by the annual general meeting.

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm Azets Revision & Rådgivning AB with Malin Forslund as auditor-in-charge. Auditors' fees were resolved to be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Issue authorization

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to authorize the board of directors to, during the period until the next annual general meeting, on one or more occasions, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, resolve on the issue of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The issue resolution may be made against cash payment and/or by consideration in kind or by set-off.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Westpay

Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Learn more at: westpay.se