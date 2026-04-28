Westpay AB: Westpay enters strategic partnership with a leading European acquirer - broadening merchant choice and unlocking new recurring revenue opportunities

Westpay AB ("Westpay"), a leading Nordic provider of secure and innovative payment solutions, today announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a leading European card acquirer. The agreement enables Westpay to route payment transactions to the acquirer, offer Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) to its merchant base, and jointly pursue larger merchant opportunities across addressed markets.

The partnership combines the acquirer's acquiring and DCC capabilities with Westpay's gateway, terminals, SoftPOS and PSP platform, creating a stronger and more flexible offering for merchants and partners. The agreement has an initial term of three years, and the direct technical connection is targeted to be in production by 30 August 2026, subject to certification and validation processes.

The name of the partner and further details will be communicated in a separate press release on 30 April 2026.

"Over the past year, we have strengthened our infrastructure, broadened our product offering, and expanded our acquirer-independent platform," says Sten Karlsson, CEO of Westpay AB. "This agreement is an important next step in turning that foundation into tangible market value and stronger recurring revenue potential. Together, we can offer merchants and partners greater flexibility, stronger cross-border capability and a future-ready payments setup built for scale."

The partnership is another step in Westpay's ongoing shift from building infrastructure to scaling an open, software-driven and resilient payments platform.

Secure. Swedish. Ready.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Westpay

Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Learn more at: westpay.se