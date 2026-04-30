Westpay AB: Westpay enters strategic partnership with Worldline in the Nordics - broadening merchant choice and unlocking new recurring revenue opportunities

Westpay AB ("Westpay"), a leading Nordic provider of secure and innovative payment solutions, today announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Worldline, a European leader in payment services. The agreement enables Westpay to route payment transactions to Worldline, offer Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) to its merchant base, and jointly pursue larger merchant opportunities across the Nordics region.

The partnership combines Worldline's acquiring and DCC capabilities with Westpay's gateway, terminals, SoftPOS and PSP platform, creating a stronger and more flexible offering for merchants and partners. The agreement has an initial term of three years, and the direct technical connection is targeted to be in production by 30 August 2026, subject to certification and validation processes.

"Over the past year, we have strengthened our infrastructure, broadened our product offering, and expanded our acquirer-independent platform," says Sten Karlsson, CEO of Westpay AB. "This agreement with Worldline is an important next step in turning that foundation into tangible market value. We are now converting that foundation into broader commercial reach and stronger recurring revenue potential. Together, we can offer merchants and partners greater flexibility, stronger cross-border capability and a future-ready payments setup built for scale."

"We see strong potential in combining Worldline's acquiring and DCC capabilities with Westpay's gateway, devices and PSP platform. Together, we can create a compelling offering for merchants seeking flexibility, efficiency and future-ready payments," adds Philip Trocmé, CEO of Bambora AB, Worldline.

The partnership brings several concrete benefits for merchants and partners:

More choice, less lock-in - merchants gain access to a broader, acquirer-independent payment setup.

- merchants gain access to a broader, acquirer-independent payment setup. Better support for international customers - eligible merchants can offer DCC, helping international cardholders pay in their preferred currency.

- eligible merchants can offer DCC, helping international cardholders pay in their preferred currency. Easier scaling across markets - the combined offering supports merchants with ambitions across the Nordics and the wider EEA.

- the combined offering supports merchants with ambitions across the Nordics and the wider EEA. Broader deployment options over time - gateway, terminals, SoftPOS and PSP services can be combined in one modern and scalable payment ecosystem.

The collaboration is another step in Westpay's ongoing shift from building infrastructure to scaling an open, software-driven and resilient payments platform. Following the launches of next-generation transaction infrastructure, SoftPOS, the Phoenix terminal management platform, and broader resilience initiatives, Westpay continues to strengthen its position as a Nordic provider of secure, acquirer-independent payment solutions.

Secure. Swedish. Ready.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

About Westpay

Westpay is a full-service Fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.



Learn more at: westpay.se