ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces its half-year report for H1 2026

Company Announcement no. 9/2026 (August 20, 2026)

Revenue grew significantly compared to H1 2025, driven largely by U.S. partner building up stock for market roll-out

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, announces its half-year report for the period 1 January - 30 June 2026, as approved today by the Company's Board of Directors. The report is unaudited.



In H1 2026, ViroGates reported revenue of DKK 5.1 million, representing a significant increase compared to H1 2025 (DKK 1.9 million). While this development is encouraging, the majority of the revenue increase reflects deliveries made to the Company's U.S. commercial partner, suPARbioTM, in accordance with the minimum binding order under the distribution agreement entered into in 2024. ViroGates continues to support suPARbioTM with technical assistance, product guidance, and laboratory implementation activities as the partner expands testing capacity in the U.S. The introduction of suPARnostic® into higher-volume commercial sales channels remains a key next step toward broader adoption and scalable testing volumes. Operating loss of H1 2026 improved to DKK -3.9 million, compared to DKK -5.9 million in the same period last year.

Other major activities and developments included the submission of a De Novo application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for suPARnostic® TurbiLatex together with ViroGates' partner, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi). The application represents an important milestone toward regulatory clearance and broader commercialization of the product in the U.S. market. The Company expects additional data requests during the review process and continues to dedicate resources to supporting the regulatory pathway.

ViroGates also progressed the development of the suPARnostic® POC+ device in collaboration with GENSPEED Biotech. The device has advanced beyond proof of concept and entered further testing and validation activities, supporting the Company's ambition to provide decentralized solutions for health and longevity monitoring. Additional validation and regulatory work remain.

In H1, ViroGates also continued preparations for the transition of the suPARnostic® line to the European IVDR framework, including further development of quality management systems, technical documentation, and activities required ahead of review by a Notified Body.

ViroGates reports 20 recurring customers by the end of H1 2026 (defined as customers placing at least two orders with an accumulated value above 10,000 EUR in the past 12 months), compared to 19 by the end of H1 2025.

Following the reporting period, ViroGates announced changes to its commercial organization, transitioning from a traditional sales-driven business model toward a business development model focused on larger and more scalable partnerships with clinics, laboratories, and commercial partners (cf. Company Announcement No. 6-2026). As part of this transition, Alexandre Delatour joined as VP of Business Development, while Thomas Krarup, VP of Sales & Marketing, announced his departure at the end of September 2026.

Despite continued execution risk related to regulatory processes, commercialization timelines, and organizational transition, ViroGates remains confident in its strategic direction. ViroGates restates its guidance (cf. Company Announcement No. 7-2026) and expects full-year revenue of DKK 6.5 to 8 million and EBIT of DKK -10 to -12 million in 2026.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, says: "We're pleased to report that revenue rose 173% year-on-year in the first half of 2026, a strong step up that reflects commitment from our U.S. partner, suPARbioTM. Our focus remains to support suPARbioTM as they scale testing in the market. With our De Novo application under FDA review, POC+ advancing, and a commercial organization reshaped for growth, we enter the second half well-positioned to build on this foundation for healthcare providers, individuals, and shareholders."

Financial results in H1 2026

Revenue increased by 173% to TDKK 5,101 (TDKK 1,869)

Operating expenses amounted to TDKK -8,253 (TDKK -9,485)

Operating loss decreased by 33% to TDKK -3,944 (TDKK -5,871)

Net loss decreased by 47% to TDKK -3,199 (TKDD -6,031)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to 17,635 (TDKK 11,878)

Business highlights in H1 2026

ViroGates and Sobi finalized the clinical and analytical development work underpinning suPARnostic® TurbiLatex for commercial use in the U.S. in combination with the pharmaceutical product Kineret® (anakinra), and compiled the full application for a De Novo filing with the U.S. FDA - submitted in April 2026, as announced in Company Announcement No. 3-2026 of 8 April 2026.

ViroGates and GENSPEED Biotech advanced suPARnostic® POC+ from proof of concept into further testing and validation during the period. This is needed before an IVDR application in the EU can be compiled.

ViroGates' U.S. partner, suPARbio TM , took delivery of the minimum order under the 2024 distribution agreement, building up stock ahead of scalable commercial launch.

, took delivery of the minimum order under the 2024 distribution agreement, building up stock ahead of scalable commercial launch. Reported a recurring customer base of 20 customers (an increase from 19 recurring customers by the end of H1, 2025).

ViroGates will host a webinar regarding the half-year report on Friday, 21 August 2026, at 11:00. Sign up via the link: https://app.stokk.io/app/virogates/event/234/h1-presentation-and-qa/.

This announcement is a summary and should be read with ViroGates' H1 2026 report, published on 20 August 2026. A downloadable PDF version is available on ViroGates' website.

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com

Certified Advisor:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB

Per Lönn

Tel. (+46) 40 200 250 | Email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation in health clinics and improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates sells directly to markets across the EU and the rest of the world, complemented by a network of distributors covering selected markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.