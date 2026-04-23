ViroGates A/S: Resolutions from the Annual General Meeting of ViroGates A/S

Company Announcement no. 4/2026 (April 23, 2026 at 20:15:00 CEST)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or the "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, today held its annual general meeting at the company headquarters, Banevænget 13, 3460 Birkerød, Denmark.



Reference is made to the company announcement no. 02-2026 of 8 April 2026, setting the agenda and proposals.



The following resolutions were passed:

Attorney-at-law Peter Lyck was elected chairman of the general meeting. The general meeting approved the board's report on the company's business for 2025. The annual report was approved. It was resolved to transfer the loss of DKK -10,396,943 for the financial year 2025 to the following year. An indicative vote approved the remuneration report. Patrik Dahlen, Lars Kongsbak, and Valérie Soulier were re-elected as board members. It was resolved that the annual remuneration fee for the board's work in 2026 will remain unchanged at DKK 150,000 for the chairman and DKK 75,000 for each of the other directors. BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company. Board proposals: 9a. The proposal of replacing "the Capital Region of Denmark" with "the Region of East Denmark" in Clause 4(1) of the Articles of Association was approved.

9b. The proposal to provide the Board of Directors with two new authorisations to issue shares with as well as without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders under a joint limitation of nominally DKK 1,856,895, thus including new Articles 2.3 and 2.3.1 in replacement of the existing authorisations, was approved. The proposal to authorise the Chairman of the meeting (with substitution rights) to register the decisions was approved. Nothing related to this point on the agenda was resolved.

The announcement can be found at https://www.virogates.com/investor/announcements



For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com





Certified Advisor:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance

Per Lönn

Tel. (+46) 40 200 250, email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se



About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation at health clinics and improve hospital patient care. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.



The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.