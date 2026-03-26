ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces its Annual Report 2025: Revenue growth and improved operating result as strategic transition towards preventive health and longevity continues

Company Announcement no. 1/2026 (March 26, 2026 at 15:10:00 CET)

Inside information

BIRKERØD, DENMARK ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates" or "Company"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, announces its Annual Report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2025, as approved today by the company's Board of Directors.

2025 marked continued execution of ViroGates' strategic transition towards the preventive health and longevity segment, alongside progress in regulatory, commercial, and product development activities.

Revenue increased to TDKK 5,307 (2024: TDKK 4,897), driven by growth in the health and longevity segment, while maintaining established activity in the acute care and research markets.

Despite ongoing transformation, ViroGates achieved significant improvement in operating performance, with operating loss reduced to TDKK -10,472 (2024: TDKK -14,560) and net loss improved to TDKK -10,397 (2024: TDKK -14,345). The improved performance reflects increased overall income, including income related to the collaboration with Sobi, reduced operating expenses, and continued focus on capital efficiency.

In 2025, ViroGates continued to expand its presence in the preventive health and longevity segment. The number of recurring customers, counting customers that have placed at least two orders in 2025 with a minimum accumulated value of TDKK 75, amounted to 20 by year-end 2025 (2024: 20). In 2025, ViroGates served customers from more than 20 countries, both through direct and indirect sales channels, and witnessed increasing engagement from clinics and laboratories within preventive health and longevity. While the individual accounts in this segment remain smaller, they represent recurring revenue potential and scalable growth opportunities for ViroGates.

During 2025, ViroGates further strengthened its financial position and strategic partnerships. In Q4 2025, the Company completed a directed capital raise of approximately DKK 19.3 million to existing major shareholders, and continued its collaboration with its US distribution partner (SuPAR Health, now suPARbio) on expanding suPAR testing in the US. The investment vehicle behind suPARbio further completed a public tender offer for ViroGates shares, reflecting their commitment to the potential of the suPAR biomarker.

By year-end 2025, the Company's cash reserves amounted to TDKK 26,297 (2024: TDKK 12,208), ensuring funds for continued commercialization and growth initiatives.

In 2025, ViroGates also achieved important regulatory and product development progress, including:

FDA feedback confirming that suPARnostic® TurbiLatex requires a De Novo pathway

Continued preparation for US regulatory submission

Progress toward IVDR compliance in Europe

Achieved proof of concept for improved suPARnostic® POC+ device, supporting decentralized testing. Further clinical testing is needed for this product in 2026.

These steps support both US market entry and broader commercialisation.

Scientific interest in suPAR continued to grow in 2025, reaching 1,175 peer-reviewed publications by year-end. New research continues to validate suPAR as a stable biomarker for chronic inflammation, disease progression, and the impact of lifestyle, reinforcing the Company's positioning in preventive healthcare and longevity.

Jakob Knudsen, Chief Executive Officer of ViroGates, says: "In 2025, we made important progress in executing our strategy to position ViroGates within preventive health and longevity. While revenue growth remained moderate, we improved our financial performance and strengthened our strategic and regulatory foundation. With continued progress in the US regulatory pathway, strong partnerships, and increasing adoption in the longevity segment, we are well-positioned for future growth."

Financial results in 2025

Revenue: TDKK 5,307 (2024: TDKK 4,897)

Other income: TDKK 3,597 (2024: TDKK 2,245)

Operating loss: TDKK -10,472 (2024: TDKK -14,560)

Net result: TDKK -10,397 (2024: TDKK -14,345)

Cash and cash equivalents: TDKK 26,297 (2024: TDKK 12,208)

Business highlights in 2025

Expanded presence in the preventive health and longevity segment

Served 20 recurring customers globally

Completed DKK 19.3 million capital raise

Received FDA feedback confirming De Novo pathway

Advanced collaboration with Sobi

Achieved POC+ proof of concept

Strengthened commercial partnerships and distribution setup

ViroGates will, during 2026, focus on

US regulatory progress (De Novo submission)

IVDR compliance in Europe

Clinical validation and launch preparation for POC+

Scaling commercial activities through partnerships, especially in the preventive health and longevity segment

ViroGates restates its guidance and expects full-year revenue between DKK 6 and 7 million and an EBIT of DKK -10 to -12 million in 2026.

This announcement is a summary and should be read in conjunction with ViroGates' Annual Report 2025, published on 26 March 2026. A downloadable PDF version is available on ViroGates' website.

ViroGates and stokk.io will host an online webinar to present the report on Friday, 27 March 2026 at 11:00 AM. You can sign up for the event at:

https://app.stokk.io/app/virogates/event/227/annual-report-presentation-and-qa/.

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com



Certified Advisor:

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance

Per Lönn

Tel. (+46) 40 200 250, email: per.lonn@vhcorp.se

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates' sales force covers Spain, France, and Benelux, while distributors serve other markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.