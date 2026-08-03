ViroGates A/S: ViroGates announces changes to its commercial organization

Company Announcement no. 6/2026 (August 03, 2026)

BIRKERØD, DENMARK - ViroGates A/S ("ViroGates"), a medical technology company developing blood tests for measuring chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals, today announces changes to its commercial organization as it accelerates the roll-out of its strategy in the preventive health and longevity market.



As part of this evolution, ViroGates is shifting the emphasis of its commercial model from a traditional sales-led approach to a business development model built around larger, more scalable partnerships with clinics, laboratories and commercial partners. To lead this effort, ViroGates announces the appointment of Alexandre ("Alex") Delatour as Vice President of Business Development, a newly created role reporting to CEO Jakob Knudsen.

Alongside this, ViroGates announces that Thomas Krarup, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, has decided to leave the company, with his last day on 30 September 2026. ViroGates thanks Thomas warmly for his dedication and the many contributions he has made during his eight years with the company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

A strengthened commercial focus on health management & longevity

Demand for objective, reproducible measures of chronic, low-grade inflammation is increasing across preventive health, longevity and hospital settings. With its suPARnostic® product family, built on the clinically validated suPAR biomarker, ViroGates is well-positioned to meet this demand. The creation of a dedicated Vice President of Business Development role reflects the company's intent to convert this scientific foundation into commercial momentum with greater speed and focus.

In his new role, Alex will be responsible for:

Driving commercial growth and developing new business across the preventive health and longevity segment

Building partnerships and market access with clinics, healthcare providers and commercial partners in key markets

Refining and accelerating the company's go-to-market strategy in close collaboration with the existing commercial and scientific teams

About Alexandre Delatour

Alex brings more than ten years of commercial leadership experience across the healthcare and e-commerce sectors in Europe, with a consistent track record of scaling revenue, building high-performing teams and closing strategic partnerships. He joins ViroGates from Welldium, where, as Head of Sales & Partnerships, he grew topline revenue to a multi-million-euro run rate over a four-year period by sourcing brands and negotiating distribution agreements, and led commercial continuity through the acquisition and integration of Deltastar.

Earlier in his career, Alex held senior commercial roles at Vivino and served as Chief Commercial Officer of ViaBill, where he drove a 20% revenue increase in the Danish market and led the company's market entry into Spain. As Commercial Director France at Global Savings Group (formerly part of Rocket Internet), he grew revenue from over EUR 1 million to more than EUR 8 million and signed strategic white-label partnerships with leading media houses, including Le Monde and Ouest-France. Across these roles, he has built and led teams of more than 20 people spanning sales, partnerships and marketing in multicultural environments.

Alex holds a Master's degree in Marketing & Management from INSEEC Business School and is based in the Copenhagen area. He is fluent in English and French.

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of ViroGates, says:

"Bringing Alex on board is an important step in accelerating our health management and longevity strategy. We have built a strong scientific and clinical foundation around suPAR, and our focus is now on translating that into commercial reach and speed. Alex brings exactly the business-development experience and fresh perspective we need to sharpen our go-to-market approach and open new opportunities for suPARnostic®. I am delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to the momentum he will help create.

I would also like to thank Thomas Krarup, who has decided to leave ViroGates at the end of September, for his commitment during the past eight years and for everything he has contributed to the company. Thomas has worked hard to establish ViroGates and suPAR in acute care medicine and, more recently, to open the door to the preventive health and longevity field. On behalf of the whole team, I wish him all the best for the future."

Alexandre Delatour, Vice President of Business Development, says:

"ViroGates sits at the intersection of strong science and a clear, growing clinical need, which is what drew me to the company. suPAR is a remarkable biomarker, and I see a significant opportunity to expand its reach across longevity and health management settings as well as the hospital and research markets. I am excited to join the team and to help build the commercial momentum the technology deserves."

For further information, please contact:

ViroGates A/S:

CEO, Jakob Knudsen

Tel. (+45) 2226 1355, email: jk@virogates.com

About ViroGates

ViroGates A/S is an international medical technology company that develops and markets blood tests to measure chronic inflammation at health clinics and hospitals. ViroGates markets its blood test products under the suPARnostic® brand.

The company was founded in 2000. Headquartered in Denmark, ViroGates sells directly from its headquarters to markets across the EU and the rest of the world, complemented by a network of distributors covering additional markets. ViroGates' shares (ticker "VIRO") are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. For more information, please visit www.virogates.com.