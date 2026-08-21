Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21

21 August 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased Lowest price paid per share (GBp) Highest price paid per share (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 14/08/2026 6,811 29.080000 29.540000 29.344202 17/08/2026 6,500 29.260000 29.700000 29.470209 18/08/2026 6,800 28.340000 29.320000 28.763726 19/08/2026 6,828 27.860000 28.580000 28.267824 20/08/2026 7,063 27.420000 28.140000 27.754371

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 54,967,889. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 54,967,889. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 14.08.26-20.08.26.pdf



For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916