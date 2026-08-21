Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 21
21 August 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:
Date
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
14/08/2026
6,811
29.080000
29.540000
29.344202
17/08/2026
6,500
29.260000
29.700000
29.470209
18/08/2026
6,800
28.340000
29.320000
28.763726
19/08/2026
6,828
27.860000
28.580000
28.267824
20/08/2026
7,063
27.420000
28.140000
27.754371
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 54,967,889. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 54,967,889. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:
Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 14.08.26-20.08.26.pdf
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916