Oxford Instruments Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Issue of equity

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM) sourcebook 1.6.4R, the Company announces that it has issued 108,118 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the exercise of share options granted under the Company's share option plans, and issuance of shares under the same. These Ordinary Shares were either previously admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange Main Market under a pre-existing block admission to trading, or were subject to a separate application to the London Stock Exchange to satisfy the vesting and exercise of share awards pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan.

Details of issuance Issuer name: Oxford Instruments plc Issuer LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231 Regulated market on which the shares have been admitted to trading: London Stock Exchange (XLON) Description and type of financial instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc GB0006650450 Number of shares issued and admitted to trading during period of return: 108,118 Total number of shares in issue and admitted to trading following issuance: 54,947,074 Fungibility: Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares Date range of admission to trading: 1 August 2026 to 28 August 2026

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com