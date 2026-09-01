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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.09.26 | 08:02
33,200 Euro
-0,60 % -0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00032,40017:15
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 15:36 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

Oxford Instruments Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 01

1 September 2026

Oxford Instruments plc (the "Company")

Voting rights and capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.

On 28 August 2026 the issued share capital of the Company with voting rights consisted of 54,947,074 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above figure (54,947,074) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.