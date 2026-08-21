Hisense Unveils 2026 E8S ULED MiniLED TV Models with Exclusive Amazon Launch Deals

Premium 4K MiniLED television delivers cutting-edge gaming performance and cinema-quality entertainment for modern lifestyles

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today announced the arrival of its highly anticipated 2026 E8S ULED MiniLED TV lineup, now available on Amazon with exceptional launch pricing. The new E8S series represents a significant leap forward in home entertainment technology, combining advanced MiniLED precision with powerful AI processing to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for gamers, movie enthusiasts, and everyday viewers alike.

The Hisense E8S ULED MiniLED TV showcases Hisense's commitment to accessible premium technology through its Hi-QLED MiniLED panel, which utilizes Multi-cell Sapphire LEDs for superior luminous efficiency and an impressive 30,000-hour lifespan. The innovative PowerFocus Lens technology minimizes halos and delivers razor-sharp edges, while Pantone-validated color ensures that every image appears exactly as creators intended. Supporting a comprehensive HDR solution including HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and HLG, the E8S transforms any living room into a private cinema.

"The 2026 E8S ULED MiniLED exemplifies Hisense's strategic commitment to democratizing premium display technology without compromising on performance or innovation," said Jason Ou, President at Hisense Middle East & Africa. "From high-refresh-rate gaming and cinematic streaming to everyday entertainment, the E8S series delivers an intelligently adaptive viewing experience designed to meet the evolving demands of today's discerning consumers."

Gaming takes center stage with the E8S's native 144Hz refresh rate panel, Variable Refresh Rate support, and Auto Low Latency Mode, all optimized through AMD FreeSync Premium certification for buttery-smooth, tear-free gameplay. The dedicated GameBar provides real-time performance metrics and instant adjustments, allowing gamers to fine-tune their experience without leaving the action. Dolby Vision Gaming support further elevates compatible titles with stunning HDR visuals.

The audio experience matches the visual excellence through a powerful integrated sound system featuring dual 10W speakers complemented by a built-in 20W subwoofer, all enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial sound technology and precision tuning by renowned audio specialists Devialet. AI Sound technology dynamically optimizes audio based on content type, while Hi-Concerto allows seamless synchronization with compatible soundbars for an even more immersive experience.

Smart functionality is powered by VIDAA HomeOS, offering a personalized interface with hands-free voice control and comprehensive smart home integration through Google Home, Apple Home, and Matter protocols. AirPlay 2 support enables effortless screen sharing from Apple devices, making the E8S a true hub for connected living.

The Hisense E8S ULED MiniLED TV is available now on Amazon in 55 to 85-inch configuration, with exclusive launch deals offering exceptional value on this premium entertainment solution. For more information, visit Amazon or Hisense.com.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-Q3 2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

https://hisenseme.com/

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