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WKN: A411LJ | ISIN: SE0024172779 | Ticker-Symbol: 9QY0
Frankfurt
21.08.26 | 09:03
0,510 Euro
+3,55 % +0,018
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC MINERALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC MINERALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Arctic Minerals AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Arctic Minerals AB (publ)

On 21 August 2026, Arctic Minerals AB (publ) ("Arctic Minerals" or the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting at BAHR Advokatbyrå, Birger Jarlsgatan 16 in Stockholm.

Resolution on implementation of a long-term incentive programme (POP 2026)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to introduce the performance option programme POP 2026 for key individuals within the Company. The purpose of the programme is to ensure long-term commitment to achieving defined milestones and value growth in Arctic Minerals as well as to increase the participants' shareholding in the Company for the purpose of further aligning their interests with those of the shareholders. Under POP 2026, a maximum of 3,000,000 performance options may be allocated free of charge to a maximum of four (4) participants comprising employees and consultants currently engaged within the Company. Each vested performance option entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 7.48, corresponding to 150 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares during the period from and including 24 July 2026 until and including 4 August 2026, subject to a vesting period conditional upon pre-determined performance conditions and exercisable up to and including 31 March 2030.

The EGM further resolved on the issue and transfer of a maximum of 3,750,000 warrants of series 2026/2030 under POP 2026, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, in order to ensure delivery of shares under the Programme and to hedge payment of social security contributions. The Programme entails a maximum dilution of approximately 5.2 per cent of outstanding shares. Taking into account warrants for hedging of social security contributions, the total dilution may amount to approximately 6.4 per cent of outstanding shares.

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 p.m. CEST on 21 August 2026.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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