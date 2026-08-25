Arctic Minerals AB: Interim Report for the First Half Year (January - June) 2026

In the first half of 2026, Arctic Minerals made significant progress across several workstreams. We have continued to build on the milestones achieved during 2025, with the focus being to systematically advance our flagship Hennes Bay copper-silver project. In parallel, the Company has strengthened its organisational capability with several key management team appointments, and its financial position through a SEK 40 million directed share issue.

- Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

Significant events during the first half of 2026

Flagship Hennes Bay Copper-Silver Project 4,000m Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program ("DP-01") nearing completion, with results anticipated in the coming months Extensive airborne Magneto-Telluric ("MMT") and Gravity surveys completed, building on successful initial MMT survey in 2025. Results are expected in the coming months Excellent Copper ("Cu") and Silver ("Ag") recoveries in historical metallurgical testing. Cu recoveries of ~90% for Dingelvik and >90% for Henneviken samples achieved under the testwork conditions. Ag recoveries indicated at ~75% for Dingelvik and ≥85% for Henneviken Permitting program commenced to support the Exploitation Concession application

Swan Lake Copper-Gold Project Epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold potential confirmed by geophysical survey completed in late 2025

Corporate Strengthened management and organisation by the key appointments of Peter George (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO")), Erik Lundstam (Deputy CEO and Chief Geologist), Bino Drummond (Chief Sustainability Officer), and Johan Spetz (Chief Financial Officer) Directed share issue of 40 MSEK completed in April Annual General Meeting resolved to reelect Robert Behets, Peter George and Joakim Lidfeldt as members of the Board of Directors, and Robert Behets as Chairman of the Board of Directors



Significant events after the period ending

Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of shareholders was held on 21 August with the purpose of voting on the implementation of a long-term incentive program proposed by the Board of Directors

The EGM resolved to introduce the performance option program for key individuals within the Company ("POP 2026"), with unanimous support

Financial result for the first half year (January - June) 2026

Result after tax for the period was MSEK -8.6 (-8.3)

Earnings per share for the period was SEK -0.17 (-0.21)

Cash and bank position amounted to MSEK 38.1 (19.2) at end of the period

Certified Advisor

UB Corporate Finance Oy, of Helsinki, Finland, (www.unitedbankers.fi) is the Company's Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm.

For further information see the Company's website at www.arcticminerals.se or contact:

Peter George, Managing Director and CEO

+46 (8) 380 970

peter.george@arcticminerals.se

About Arctic Minerals

Arctic Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company exploring for copper, gold and critical minerals in the Nordics (Sweden, Norway and Finland). The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the trade designation "ARCT".

Stay up to date with the latest developments for Arctic Minerals via the Company's social media at X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 a.m. CEST on 25 August 2026.