Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum-classical orchestration and advanced optimization, is pleased to announce that it is conducting a live operational field demonstration today at the Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC) at Texas A&M University's RELLIS Campus in Bryan-College Station, Texas. Organized through the Canada Q-Branch Dual-Use Accelerator and funded with strategic support from Global Affairs Canada, SuperQ has been selected as the only Canadian technology company deployed in these live operational demonstration exercises.

The operational exercise brings together key defence stakeholders, including command personnel from the US Armed Forces, leadership from US Intelligence Community (IC) agencies, tier-one defence primes, and institutional dual-use technology investors.

Live Field Evaluation: Memorandum of Observation (MOO) Benchmarks

During today's live field scenario simulating a contested extraction, SuperQ's integrated architecture is being subjected to rigorous defence evaluation protocols under a formal Memorandum of Observation (MOO) to validate the platform's real-time decision-support capabilities in contested environments:

Sub-60-Second Dynamic Re-Tasking Speed: Testing the Super Edge engine's ability to re-solve complex operational parameters and deliver an optimized Course of Action (COA) directly to field personnel on tactical devices within 60 seconds of a situational threat change.

Testing the Super Edge engine's ability to re-solve complex operational parameters and deliver an optimized Course of Action (COA) directly to field personnel on tactical devices within 60 seconds of a situational threat change. Sequential Re-Solve Continuity: Validating automated plan continuity and dynamic route optimization for Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) across at least three sequential threat injections.

Validating automated plan continuity and dynamic route optimization for Utility Task Vehicles (UTVs) across at least three sequential threat injections. Post-Quantum Secured Comms: Demonstrating unbroken post-quantum encrypted transport of movement plans across satellite infrastructure, verifying zero unencrypted code-line transmissions.

Demonstrating unbroken post-quantum encrypted transport of movement plans across satellite infrastructure, verifying zero unencrypted code-line transmissions. Bidirectional Edge-to-Command Integration: Demonstrating seamless plan rendering on tactical field devices coupled with real-time position reporting back to command headquarters.

The live demonstration showcases SuperQ's end-to-end command-and-control (C2) software stack designed for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO):

Super Edge (Tactical Feeder & Monitoring): Deployed on-device with dismounted military operators and mobile units, Super Edge acts as a high-density telemetry feeder and monitor, gathering real-time field data and streaming position reports even in degraded or contested signal environments.

Deployed on-device with dismounted military operators and mobile units, Super Edge acts as a high-density telemetry feeder and monitor, gathering real-time field data and streaming position reports even in degraded or contested signal environments. Super Platform (Centralized Decision Ops Center): Operating as the real-time operational command center, the Super platform ingests live tactical telemetry from Super Edge devices. Powered by proprietary hybrid quantum-classical optimization algorithms, Super calculates optimal asset deployment, threat avoidance routing, and dynamic COAs to deliver immediate decision supremacy to mission commanders.

Strategic Commercial Catalyst and Defence Expansion

"Executing a live operational demonstration at the Bush Combat Development Complex in front of US military leaders, intelligence agencies, and defence primes is a transformational catalyst for SuperQ," stated Dr. Muhammad Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ. "In high-stakes Multi-Domain Operations, decision latency can compromise mission success. By benchmarking sub-60-second re-tasking speeds and post-quantum satellite encryption in real time, we are proving that SuperQ's hybrid quantum-classical platform is a field-ready operational force multiplier. We are deeply honored that Global Affairs Canada has sponsored SuperQ as the sole Canadian technology deployment in this exercise."

Marc Cervantes, Founder and CEO of Q-Branch, noted: "Canada is one of the closest Five Eyes (FVEY) partners the United States has, and SuperQ Quantum is exactly the kind of allied-nation innovator this accelerator was built for. We are proud to welcome them."

Eyren Uggenti, Head of Special Projects at SuperQ, who leads the defence portfolio at SuperQ, added: "Closing the operational loop between dismounted warfighters and command headquarters requires absolute speed and uncompromised cybersecurity. Super Edge was built specifically to give operators low-latency on-device monitoring and seamless telemetry feeding, while Super serves as the rapid optimization engine. Testing our plan continuity across dynamic checkpoint changes at Texas A&M's world-class facility validates the tactical reliability and defence utility of our dual-use architecture under simulated combat conditions."

This deployment serves as a major milestone in SuperQ's strategy to scale its solutions across the NATO procurement channels. By demonstrating sovereign C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) orchestration capabilities to defence acquisition authorities and tier-one defence contractors, SuperQ is positioning its platform portfolio-comprising Super, Super Edge, and post-quantum cybersecurity suite SuperPQC-for future defence contracting, prime integrations, and enterprise dual-use commercial scaling.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: SuperQ Quantum