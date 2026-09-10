Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum hardware and operating systems, is pleased to announce the active development of its flagship modular hybrid quantum computer, Super Nova. The quantum hardware layer is being developed at the University of Waterloo's Digital Quantum Matter Lab under the supervision of renowned superconducting quantum physics expert Professor Matteo Mariantoni. To accelerate the development and hardware execution capabilities, SuperQ is also expanding its technical team through the recruitment of multiple Quantum Hardware Scientists at the Waterloo lab.

Bridging the Hardware Gap in Quantum Computing

While superconducting quantum processors lead the quantum computing industry, widespread commercial and institutional adoption has remained constrained by high capital costs, the absence of a dedicated quantum operating system, and a lack of seamless interoperability with classical CPUs and GPUs.

SuperQ's Super Nova directly addresses these fundamental bottlenecks by introducing a modular, hybrid hardware architecture. Designed to integrate into enterprise IT environments and high-performance computing infrastructure, Super Nova enables research institutions, data centers, and enterprises to affordably deploy and operate quantum hardware without requiring internal teams of deep quantum physics or computer science PhDs.

World-Class Facilities Access and Talent Expansion at Waterloo

Development of the Super Nova processor is anchored at the Digital Quantum Matter Lab at the University of Waterloo. The development team has access to the University of Waterloo's state-of-the-art clean room and advanced fabrication facilities, enabling rapid prototyping, device iteration, and system integration.

The project is led by Professor Matteo Mariantoni, who oversees SuperQ's Waterloo team. Prof. Mariantoni is an internationally recognized expert in superconducting quantum physics and a close research collaborator of Nobel Prize-winning quantum physicist John Martinis. To support the scaling of Super Nova, SuperQ is expanding its hardware personnel by adding multiple Quantum Hardware Scientists in Waterloo to focus on quantum chip design, device fabrication, cryogenics, and hardware-software orchestration.

"With Super Nova, SuperQ is dismantling the technical and financial barriers that have historically kept quantum hardware out of reach for enterprise data centers and research institutions," said Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, CEO and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum. "By uniting Professor Mariantoni's extraordinary technical leadership and Waterloo's elite infrastructure with an expanded team of quantum hardware scientists, we are delivering a modular quantum architecture built for real-world utility and seamless integration with classical computing stacks."

Further details about Super Nova will continue to be shared periodically in future news releases.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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