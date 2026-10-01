Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) ("SuperQ Quantum", "SuperQ", or the "Company"), a leader in hybrid quantum hardware and operating systems, is pleased to announce that it has received the official evaluation report for its live defence operational exercise at the Bush Combat Development Complex (BCDC) in Texas, initially announced in its previous release (Deploying as Sole Canadian Tech Company in Live U.S. Defence Exercise).

SuperQ's tactical edge optimization platform, Super Edge, passed all evaluation criteria with flying colors, achieving 100% performance targets under real-world operational conditions. As the only quantum company and the only Canadian technology provider featured in this international military exercise, SuperQ demonstrated the commercial readiness and tactical superiority of its hybrid quantum-classical technologies for defence and critical infrastructure applications.

In line with the Company's commitment to transparency and showcasing technological maturity, SuperQ is publicly releasing the complete evaluation report and performance metrics, viewable via the public repository here: SuperQ BCDC Live Operational Exercise Report & Evaluation.

Key Exercise Findings & Defence Impact

The rigorous live operational testing evaluated Super Edge across multi-variable tactical scenarios, including real-time logistics optimization, contested network communications, and rapid edge deployment. Key evaluation highlights include:

100% Benchmark Completion: Flawless execution across all primary operational objectives without latency or operational downtime.

Flawless execution across all primary operational objectives without latency or operational downtime. Tactical Resilience: High-performance quantum-classical routing maintained under simulated network degradation and bandwidth-constrained environments.

High-performance quantum-classical routing maintained under simulated network degradation and bandwidth-constrained environments. Rapid Deployment: One-click integration with legacy military command systems and autonomous field units.

One-click integration with legacy military command systems and autonomous field units. Dual-Use Commercial Maturity: Validation of SuperQ's core platform capabilities in high-stakes, mission-critical environments.

Canadian Diplomatic and Trade Support

SuperQ's participation in the international defence cohort was supported through the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service and Global Affairs Canada.

"As a Trade Commissioner with the Government of Canada, I was proud to support SuperQ along with 7 other Canadian companies at the Q-Branch Defence and Dual Use accelerator in Austin during Fed Supernova," said Duane Robson, Consul and Senior Trade Commissioner at the Consulate General of Canada in Dallas. "It was fantastic to see SuperQ as the only Canadian company participating in the international cohort of companies testing products at the Bush Combat Development Complex in a real test environment."

Accelerating Dual-Use Utility

The successful field test of Super Edge underscores SuperQ's strategy of commercializing dual-use software infrastructure. The same quantum-leveraged optimization algorithms that streamline tactical military operations are integrated into SuperQ's flagship Super platform, Super PQC cybersecurity suite and the in-development Super Nova quantum computer, empowering enterprise clients in commercial logistics, energy grid management, supply chain resilience, and post-quantum migration.

"Passing every single evaluation criterion in a live U.S. defence exercise at the Bush Combat Development Complex is a watershed moment for SuperQ and the quantum computing industry at large," stated Dr. Muhammad Ali Khan, Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of SuperQ Quantum. "We have proven that SuperQ's quantum-powered optimization is field-tested, resilient, and commercially viable today, positioning the company to capture dual-use demand across defence, critical infrastructure, and enterprise supply chains in North America."

Executive Leadership Transition

The Company also reports that Brian Shin is stepping down from his role as Chief Financial Officer of SuperQ, with Patrick Hone appointed as the Company's new CFO to lead its financial operations forward. This strategic leadership update reflects the natural evolution of SuperQ's corporate lifecycle as the Company aggressively scales up operations, focusing toward rapid global commercial execution and capital markets expansion. As SuperQ accelerates its international footprint and broadens its hybrid-quantum infrastructure deployments, Mr. Hone brings targeted expertise in financial scaling, institutional capital management, and cross-border operational strategy. The Company's Board of Directors extends its appreciation to Mr. Shin for his financial stewardship during SuperQ's foundational stage, which successfully established the strong corporate platform from which the Company now expands.

About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (FSE: 25X) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The Company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. We are also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM - the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the US, Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, we are taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "would", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering, the expected commercialization and adoption of the SuperPQC module and the Super platform and associated professional services, the evolution of enterprise information systems and the anticipated growth of quantum cybersecurity threats, the future performance and capabilities of the Company's autonomous quantum optimization and PQC tools, compute sovereignty and tokenization, the Company's expansion plans for international "Super Hubs" and future ROI for global partners. The PQC implementation and compute tokenization are subject to technical milestones, including integration with third-party gateways and evolving NIST standards. Efficacy is subject to future advancements in quantum cryptanalysis. In disclosing the forward-looking information in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company including, among other things, that the Company will use the net proceeds of the Offering as anticipated. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of factors, uncertainties, and risks, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to the final use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability of the Company to successfully integrate third-party technologies, market acceptance of quantum computing and PQC solutions, competition, the ability to maintain strategic partnerships, and general economic, business, and political conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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